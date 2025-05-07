OpenAI’s response to the Department of Energy on AI infrastructure

OpenAI today submitted proposals⁠(opens in a new window) to the US Department of Energy in response to the Department’s call for ideas as it weighs how to leverage its land assets to build infrastructure that will help secure America’s edge on AI well into the future.

Not only is AI too powerful a technology to be led and shaped by autocrats, but the economic opportunity it presents is too compelling to forfeit. Like electricity, AI is a foundational technology that can revitalize the American Dream and catalyze a reindustrialization of the United States—but this will require the federal government to:

Act and invest with urgency . Investment to extend America’s current lead in AI will yield tens of thousands of skilled-trade and other jobs; growth in productivity and GDP; a modernized grid including power generated by nuclear energy; and a state-of-the art network of semiconductor manufacturing facilities. Today, hundreds of billions of dollars in global funds are waiting to be invested in AI infrastructure. If the US does not move fast to channel these resources into projects that support American and other democratic AI ecosystems around the world, the funds will flow to projects backed and shaped by countries that don’t share our democratic values.

Help make AI available to all. Here is where we can apply lessons learned from the advent of electricity, where the federal government’s top-down approach via the Rural Electrification Administration, created in 1935 to ensure that electricity benefited every American community, ultimately came up short in ways that still affect rural areas today. Ensuring that AI access and literacy are truly nationwide and community-based—as the Trump Administration has called for ⁠ (opens in a new window) —will help prepare an AI-ready workforce, the most vital AI infrastructure of all.

Earlier this year, we launched Stargate , an unprecedented investment in AI infrastructure that will boost local economies and strengthen America’s global competitiveness and national security. The first Stargate supercomputing campus is underway in Abilene, Texas, and we’re in the process of identifying additional sites in Texas and other states. Each site will house cutting-edge AI supercomputers, spreading AI’s benefits and infrastructure across the country.

After launching Stargate, we announced a new kind of partnership— OpenAI for Countries —to help other countries build up their data center capacity and ecosystems of AI start-ups and developers. In exchange, these countries would invest in the Stargate Project—and thus are investing in America and in AI led by American companies and built on democratic rails.

America knows how to think big, build big, and act big. Our ability to envision and raise incredible infrastructure has been central to our country’s success. From the transcontinental railroad to the interstate highway system, to the internet and the information superhighway, American builders have paved the way to scale commerce, mobility, and economic opportunity and growth. With AI infrastructure, we can scale human ingenuity itself.