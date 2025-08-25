Introducing the OpenAI Learning Accelerator in India

Today, OpenAI announced the launch of OpenAI Learning Accelerator, an India-first initiative that aims to bring advanced AI to India’s educators and millions of learners nationwide through AI research, training, and deployment.

ChatGPT is now one of the most widely used learning tools in the world. Nowhere is this more true than in India, which is home to the largest student population on ChatGPT globally, with millions turning to it for homework help, exam prep, and to explore new ideas.

The popularity of ChatGPT in learning also presents new challenges: how to ensure AI deepens rather than shortcuts learning, and how to help students build critical thinking skills when answers are instantly available. OpenAI Learning Accelerator is designed to address these challenges and empower educators and learners—to ensure AI strengthens learning, supports teachers, and addresses the unique needs of India’s education system.

At the center of this effort are partnerships with leading institutions, including include IIT Madras, AICTE, and others, who will work collaboratively with OpenAI through several core efforts:

Advancing research on AI and learning: IIT Madras and OpenAI today announced a new research collaboration, backed by $500,000 in funding from OpenAI. Through the MoU, IIT Madras will conduct long-term studies on how AI can improve learning outcomes, foster innovative teaching methods, aligned to insights from cognitive neuroscience. Findings will be shared openly and inform future product development.

Accelerate AI access across India: Over the next six months, OpenAI plans to distribute approximately half a million ChatGPT licenses and training to educators and students across India through the following partnerships:

Ministry of Education (MoE): OpenAI is committing to provide ChatGPT access for teachers in government schools (Classes 1–12), supporting lesson planning, student engagement, and improved outcomes.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE): providing ChatGPT access to technical institutes nationwide, strengthening digital skills, employability, and practical AI use.

ARISE member schools: providing ChatGPT access for K–12 educators, enabling more personalized and responsive teaching.

Deliver AI training: Each partner will work with OpenAI to design and distribute training programs that build AI literacy and confidence among educators and students, ensuring the technology is used effectively and responsibly.

Deploy tools for learners: Partners will help drive access to tools like ChatGPT’s study mode at scale. Study mode is inspired by feedback from learners in India, and serves as a personalized tutor by guiding students step-by-step with personalized responses, interactive questioning, and structured instruction—helping them stay engaged and build deeper understanding.

“We believe AI has incredible potential to empower educators and learners. To realize that potential, we must work side by side with educators and institutions. This effort is critical to OpenAI’s mission of ensuring AGI benefits humanity—and as such, the launch of OpenAI Learning Accelerator alongside our partners, represents one of OpenAI’s most significant investments in India’s education ecosystem to date.” —Leah Belsky, VP of Education, OpenAI

To further strengthen its commitment to advancing education opportunities through AI in India and across Asia Pacific, OpenAI has appointed Raghav Gupta as Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific. Raghav brings over two decades of experience in education and consumer technology, most recently as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific at Coursera. In this role, Raghav will lead OpenAI’s work to advance education with AI and make OpenAI’s tools more accessible to educators, students, and education researchers across India.

“There is huge potential to work closely with educators and institutions across India, and I’m thrilled to join OpenAI to lead our educational initiatives here and across the APAC region,” said Raghav Gupta, OpenAI’s newly appointed Head of Education for India and Asia Pacific. “By working closely with universities, schools, government bodies, and educators, we have an opportunity to truly transform education through AI, driving better learning outcomes, while supporting India’s ambitions to be a global leader in AI-enabled education.”

These announcements at the India Education Summit build on recent OpenAI India announcements and tailored initiatives for the India market, including:

Expanding our presence in India: Last week, we announced that we will be opening our first India office in New Delhi later this year and expanding our local team to better serve users and partners.

Education campaign across India: a media campaign across India focussed on extending the benefits students get from ChatGPT in their studies and personal lives

ChatGPT Go: An India-specific subscription tier priced at ₹399/month with integrated UPI payments.

OpenAI Academy: Expanded nationwide AI literacy program in partnership with India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Enhanced Indic language support: Our recently launched GPT‑5 model shows significant gains in benchmarks that test Indic language capabilities.

Dr. Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Director IIT Madras, said: “At IIT Madras, our goal is to explore how AI can reshape pedagogy and expand research in education. Partnering with OpenAI allows us to push the boundaries of innovation and prepare the next generation of educators and technologists.”