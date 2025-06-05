Disrupting malicious uses of AI: June 2025

Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. We advance this mission by deploying our innovations to build AI tools that help people solve really hard problems.

As we laid out in our submission ⁠ to the Office of Science and Technology Policy’s U.S. AI Action Plan in March, we believe that making sure AI benefits the most people possible means enabling AI through common-sense rules aimed at protecting people from actual harms, and building democratic AI. This includes preventing the use of AI tools by authoritarian regimes to amass power and control their citizens, or to threaten or coerce other states; as well as activities such as covert influence operations (IO), child exploitation, scams, spam, and malicious cyber activity.