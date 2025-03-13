OpenAI’s proposals for the U.S. AI Action Plan

OpenAI’s freedom-focused policy proposals, taken together, can strengthen America’s lead on AI and in so doing, unlock economic growth, lock in American competitiveness, and protect our national security. Specifically, we detail:

A regulatory strategy that ensures the freedom to innovate: For innovation to truly create new freedoms, America’s builders, developers, and entrepreneurs—our nation’s greatest competitive advantage—must first have the freedom to innovate in the national interest. We propose a holistic approach that enables voluntary partnership between the federal government and the private sector, and neutralizes potential PRC benefit from American AI companies having to comply with overly burdensome state laws.

An export control strategy that exports democratic AI: For countries seeking access to American AI, we propose a strategy that would apply a commercial growth lens—both Total and Serviceable Addressable Markets—to proactively promote the global adoption of American AI systems and with them, the freedoms they create. At the same time, the strategy would use export controls to protect America’s AI lead, including by making updates to the AI diffusion rule.

A copyright strategy that promotes the freedom to learn: America’s robust, balanced intellectual property system has long been key to our global leadership on innovation. We propose a copyright strategy that would extend the system’s role into the Intelligence Age by protecting the rights and interests of content creators while also protecting America’s AI leadership and national security. The federal government can both secure Americans’ freedom to learn from AI, and avoid forfeiting our AI lead to the PRC by preserving American AI models’ ability to learn from copyrighted material.

A strategy to seize the infrastructure opportunity to drive growth: Sustaining America’s lead on AI means building the necessary infrastructure to compete with the PRC and its commandeered resources. We propose policies to seize this unmissable opportunity to catalyze a reindustrialization across our country, creating and supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs, boosting local economies, modernizing our energy grid, and preparing an AI-ready workforce—the key pillar of any country’s AI infrastructure.

An ambitious government adoption strategy: Advancing democratic AI around the world starts with ensuring that the US government itself sets an example of governments using AI to keep their people safe, prosperous, and free. With the PRC progressing toward ambitious targets for AI adoption across its public administration, security, and military, the US government should modernize its processes to safely deploy frontier AI tools at the pace of the private sector and with the efficiency Americans deserve.

America always succeeds when it bets on American ingenuity. The enclosed policy proposals are either derived from, or in the case of copyright represent updates to OpenAI’s Economic Blueprint⁠(opens in a new window), and we look forward to discussing them with the Administration.

OpenAI’s OSTP submission is available here⁠(opens in a new window).