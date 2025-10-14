Argentina’s AI opportunity

Argentina has great potential to host the first Stargate project in Latin America. Powered by clean energy, this landmark infrastructure initiative would help position the country as a regional and global leader in artificial intelligence, driving economic growth and expanding opportunity across the country.

The project is being led by Sur Energy, building on productive discussions last week in Buenos Aires between President Milei, cabinet officials of his government, and an OpenAI delegation led by Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane. OpenAI and Sur Energy signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore a large-scale data center project in Argentina. Sur Energy would be the energy and infrastructure developer and lead the formation of a consortium, including partnering with a cloud infrastructure developer. Sur Energy plans to ensure that the data-center ecosystem is powered by secure, efficient, and sustainable sources. OpenAI welcomes the potential opportunity to become an offtaker.

Argentina is entering the AI era with real momentum. Millions of Argentinians use ChatGPT each week, with adoption more than tripling in the past year ⁠(opens in a new window) and highest among young adults (18–34). Argentina also ranks among the top Latin American countries for developers building on OpenAI’s tools: evidence of a country not just using AI, but shaping it. This momentum, paired with a growing developer ecosystem, makes Argentina a natural place to build the infrastructure that can unlock its full AI potential.

In addition to developing the infrastructure needed to power AI, we are discussing opportunities with the Argentinian government to drive AI adoption across Argentina, as part of our OpenAI for Countries initiative, starting within the government itself. As we have seen through similar partnerships around the world, ChatGPT has the potential to assist Argentine government employees, as well as administration and research institutions accelerate their daily work—ultimately saving costs while delivering better services to Argentinian citizens.

“This milestone is about more than just infrastructure, it’s about putting AI into the hands of more people across Argentina. We’re excited to work with Argentina as it builds toward becoming an AI hub for all of Latin America. President Milei’s vision for how AI can drive Argentina’s growth and creativity is unmistakable and strong. Stargate Argentina will help bring that vision to life.” —Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.