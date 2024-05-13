The EU AI Act (opens in a new window) is a significant regulatory framework designed to manage the development, deployment, and use of AI across Europe. It has a substantial focus on safety to promote trustworthy AI adoption in Europe while protecting health, safety, and fundamental rights. It introduces new requirements based on the risks associated with AI systems, with a particular focus on high-risk and unacceptable-use cases, as well as special obligations for general purpose AI (GPAI) models and systems.

While the legislative process is complete and the law will enter into force in August 2024, further guidance and implementing legislation will be required to define the scope of the law, especially as it applies to GPAI models like OpenAI’s.

At OpenAI, we are committed to complying with the Act, not only because this is a legal obligation, but also because the goal of the law aligns with our mission to develop and deploy safe AI to benefit all of humanity. We are proud to release models that are industry leading on both capabilities and safety. We believe in a balanced, scientific approach where safety measures are integrated into the development process from the outset. Our teams span a wide spectrum of technical efforts tackling AI safety challenges including, evaluations of models under our Preparedness Framework prior to their deployment, internal and external red-teaming , post-deployment monitoring for abuse, Bug Bounty and Cybersecurity Grant Programs, and contribution to authenticity standards , among others.

We will work closely with the EU AI Office and other relevant authorities as the new law is implemented in the coming months, and we hope that the expertise we’ve built will help advance the objectives of the Act when it comes to deploying safe and beneficial AI.

In this post, we provide an overview of some key topics in the AI Act, with a special focus on prohibited and high-risk use cases.