Any smart business decision is grounded in actionable insights—whether they help identify a new product to launch, upgrade existing services, or understand what customers are loving (or not loving) about a product. However, business leaders are all too familiar with how difficult culling and analyzing vast amounts of customer feedback can be in order to gain the insights needed to inform business strategy.

Beginning in 2017, Yabble created a platform where organizations could easily analyze thousands of customer data points shared through surveys or customer feedback forms, and pull together clear, data-backed insights. In 2021, they added Yabble Query, a tool that allows users to ask Yabble a myriad of questions to better understand their own data, and uses AI-powered algorithms to provide relevant insights into the questions most important to users so they can spend less time analyzing data and more time driving the business. This year, they introduced Yabble Count, an AI tool that analyzes thousands of comments and other unstructured data sets, categorizing them by sentiment, and organizing data into themes and subthemes to understand the key topics and feedback resonating with customers.

