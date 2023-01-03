Since launching in 2017, Waymark has established itself as the leading platform to create TV commercials and digital video ads—one of the most powerful ways for businesses to introduce their products, services, and events. With an extensive library of professionally-produced templates that anyone can edit, regardless of technical background, Waymark reduces the barriers that prevent so many would-be advertisers from launching successful video campaigns.

While Waymark made video creation accessible and easy for anyone, their product research showed that two out of three people still struggled with what to say in those videos. Their copywriters had created industry-based video scripts for top industries, but they often proved too vague and required a lot of customer input. Waymark started to solve this problem with a proprietary script-writing feature, but the results were still too generic for many businesses. As Waymark’s business grew and their customer base diversified, the challenge only grew more complex.

Waymark founder Nathan Labenz was never satisfied with the limitations of the rules-based script-writing feature, and had been hunting for a better solution for years. “Our power users were spending too much time editing scripts, and other users would simply give up altogether. I was committed to getting scriptwriting right, but it’s been a huge challenge,” says Labenz. “I’ve tried every AI-powered product available over the last five years, but found nothing that could effectively summarize a business’s online footprint, let alone write effective marketing copy, until GPT-3.”

