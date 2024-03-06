The evaluation of patient medical records is a major bottleneck for getting a patient enrolled in a clinical trial that might provide the best possible treatment option. Medical providers rarely have time to search through clinical trials, understand the details of the trial taking place, and then match and qualify patients. The result is that most clinical trials are filled by patients in close proximity to where the trial is taking place, creating bias in the selection process and preventing many patients from accessing the groundbreaking care that could save their lives.



To solve this, Paradigm deployed and optimized traditional best practice, healthcare domain-specific ML and NLP models to extract and interpret medical record data. These models were trained and evaluated on golden data sets curated by expert clinicians. However, this approach was slow and burdensome.

