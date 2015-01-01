About the Team

At OpenAI, our User Operations team is central to ensuring that our customers' experience with our products is nothing short of exceptional. We serve a diverse customer base, ranging from early-stage startups to global enterprises, across ChatGPT and our API. Our team works closely with Sales, Product, Engineering, and countless other teams, overseeing a multitude of responsibilities that ensure we're delivering the best possible support to our users at scale.

About the Role

We are looking for dedicated, experienced, and passionate individuals to help grow our User Ops team with an eye toward technical excellence. In this role, you will be interacting directly with our customers and developer communities through support tickets and Slack messages, troubleshooting complex issues to define the undefined, educating potential and existing customers on their path to engaging with breakthrough AI technologies, and setting a positive precedent for the rest of the team to follow. Your work will bring us toward industry-leading resolution times while building our internal operations in an increasingly intricate space. Our team will consist of members who have hands-on leadership, and software engineering experience.

This role presents a unique opportunity to bring about systemic improvements in our user and developer experience. If you thrive in environments that value impact, collaboration, and fast-paced problem-solving, you might be the perfect fit for our team.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Work directly with customers to solve complex problems; then, figure out how to operationalize those solutions at scale.

Equip other customer-facing teams with best-in-class training, playbooks, and workflows—and bring about a deep technical understanding of our architecture, products, and users’ needs.

Collaborate closely with various teams across OpenAI to identify and resolve technical support requests while acting as a customer advocate and representing their needs with internal product teams.

Be a product expert across all our technical products and educate our clients on the use of our platforms.

Design and implement support process improvements, focusing on tangible metrics like CSAT, SLAs, and of course striving for delightful interactions.

Foster a supportive and productive work culture within our team.

You might thrive in this role if you:

10+ years of experience in technical support engineering, solutions engineering, or other technical customer-facing roles, ideally in tech startups or fast-paced environments.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to comprehend and communicate complex technical issues.

Proven experience in educating customers and building strong relationships cross-functionally to drive performance improvements.

A customer-centric mindset, with a proven record of enhancing user experience.

Have a humble attitude, an eagerness to help others, and a desire to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to make both your team and our customers succeed.

Operate with high horsepower, are adept at frequent context switching and working on multiple projects at once with expansive ownership, and ruthlessly prioritize.

Built and/or delivered prototypes on top of our API platform.

#LI-JL1

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$280K USD