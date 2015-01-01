San Francisco, California, United States — Multimodal
About the Team
The Multimodal Team focuses on building A.I. systems that leverage modalities outside of pure-text, including images, audio, and video. Recent accomplishments from the team include the integration of visual inputs into GPT-4, the development of the Whisper speech recognition system, and the creation of the foundational text-image contrastive model known as CLIP.
We are initiating a new project within the team, focused on applying these models to interact with the world through a general interface, and to solve complex real-world problems.
About the Role
As a Systems Software Engineer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining an infrastructure for environments where our A.I. models can interact safely and efficiently. You will closely collaborate with other team members to execute a common research agenda.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
