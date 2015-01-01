Skip to main content

Systems Software Engineer, Frontiers

San Francisco, California, United States — Multimodal

About the Team

The Multimodal Team focuses on building A.I. systems that leverage modalities outside of pure-text, including images, audio, and video. Recent accomplishments from the team include the integration of visual inputs into GPT-4, the development of the Whisper speech recognition system, and the creation of the foundational text-image contrastive model known as CLIP.

We are initiating a new project within the team, focused on applying these models to interact with the world through a general interface, and to solve complex real-world problems. 

About the Role

As a Systems Software Engineer, you will be responsible for building and maintaining an infrastructure for environments where our A.I. models can interact safely and efficiently. You will closely collaborate with other team members to execute a common research agenda.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Architect, build, and maintain an infrastructure for the environments that scale.
  • Optimize the infrastructure for speed and efficiency (e.g. by fine-tuning resource allocation, networking, and storage).
  • Collaborate closely with other researchers and engineers to integrate your work into our larger system and to support continually emerging research needs.
  • Troubleshooting any issues that arise and making sure the infrastructure is stable and reliable.

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Have strong programming skills in Python, C/C++, or another relevant language
  • Have experience in systems software engineering, with a focus on virtualization, containerization, and sandboxing
  • Have a good understanding of computer systems and networks
  • Have experience with tools such as Docker, Kubernetes, and VirtualBox
  • Have experience in distributed systems
  • Enjoy fast-paced, collaborative, and cutting-edge research environments
  • Take ownership of problems from start to finish, and be proactive to acquire any necessary knowledge to accomplish tasks
  • Have a collaborative mindset and a willingness to work as part of a team towards a common goal

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$210,000$325,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

