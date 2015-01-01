About the Team

We bring OpenAI's technology to the world through products like ChatGPT and the OpenAI API.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for a self-starter engineer who loves building new products in an iterative and fast-moving environment. In this role, you will be bringing our large language models to millions of users around the world. Our users include everyday enthusiasts as well as professionals for ChatGPT, and everyone from hobbyists to large enterprises for the OpenAI API — you’ll interface directly with users to develop the features they want most! You will also collaborate closely with the research teams that created the core models and work with them on continual improvement. You will be a key part of the effort to push these technologies forward, and onto the next 100x users.

In this role, you will:

Own the development of new customer-facing ChatGPT and OpenAI API features and product experiences end-to-end

Talk to users to understand their problems and design solutions to address them

Work with the research team to get relevant feedback and iterate on their latest models

Collaborate with a cross-functional team of engineers, researchers, product managers, designers, and operations folks to create cutting-edge products

Optimize applications for speed and scale

Your background looks something like:

5+ years of relevant engineering experience at tech and product-driven companies

Proficiency with JavaScript, React, and other web technologies

Proficiency with some backend language (we use Python)

Some experience with relational databases like Postgres/MySQL

Interest in AI/ML (direct experience not required)

Ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000- $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

