San Francisco, California, United States — Code Generation
About the Team
Our Codegen team is responsible for the research that brought you Copilot.
We are looking for a software engineer with full-stack, web product development experience to join our Codegen research team and improve future versions of our Codex model.
About the Role
As a Software Engineer on the Codegen team, you will closely collaborate with our world-class research teams to build and deploy powerful AI systems and products that can perform previously impossible tasks and achieve unprecedented levels of performance.
A glance at a couple of the upcoming development projects:
We expect you to:
