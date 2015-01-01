San Francisco, California, United States — Policy Research
The Deployment Planning team’s mandate is to build tools and conduct research that equips OpenAI to prepare for the safe and successful deployment of increasingly advanced AI. Our team’s work involves working “upstream” before models are trained. It also includes working “downstream” to understand the societal implications and deployment critical features of trained models and to identify and build appropriate deployment strategy, safety mitigations, tools, and alignment efforts, in partnership with Product and Research.
We are looking for a software engineer highly skilled in front-end and UX to build out and improve the technical tools we use to build out mitigations in our public-facing interfaces in close collaboration with our Product and Design teams. We’re particularly interested in improving the sociotechnical tools we use to evaluate the effectiveness of mitigations that inform users what an AI system can and cannot be trusted to do safely and robustly.
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
