The Deployment Planning team’s mandate is to build tools and conduct research that equips OpenAI to prepare for the safe and successful deployment of increasingly advanced AI. Our team’s work involves working “upstream” before models are trained. It also includes working “downstream” to understand the societal implications and deployment critical features of trained models and to identify and build appropriate deployment strategy, safety mitigations, tools, and alignment efforts, in partnership with Product and Research.

We are looking for a software engineer highly skilled in front-end and UX to build out and improve the technical tools we use to build out mitigations in our public-facing interfaces in close collaboration with our Product and Design teams. We’re particularly interested in improving the sociotechnical tools we use to evaluate the effectiveness of mitigations that inform users what an AI system can and cannot be trusted to do safely and robustly.

Design and implement new ways of interacting with AI models and systems

Collect and analyze qualitative and quantitative data on how humans (including OpenAI users and customers) understand the capabilities of AI systems.

Research best practices on how humans develop trust in AI systems and oversee systems’ decision-making.

Collaborate with our product safety and policy teams: help make decisions on how our model should behave and what data we need to collect to achieve this, engage with literature on eliciting preferences and distill the findings into something we can engineer.

Translate evals on what our models can and cannot do into meaningful messaging for users.

Collaborate with our design team to ensure that we are collecting useful data to understand the efficacy of existing mitigations and work together to ensure recommendations from the research team can be integrated with the user interface in line with the products’ larger design philosophy.

Have experience with web app technologies (HTTP servers, databases, javascript/typescript, React, etc.) and experience iterating quickly and writing production-quality code.

Enjoy making great user experiences (e.g., making reactive websites, hacking on browser extensions, talking to users).

Care deeply about designing healthy and collaborative interactions between humans and intelligent machines.

Have strong communication skills and are excited to collaborate across multiple teams.

Research experience designing experiments with human subjects.

Interest or existing knowledge of the literature on over-/under-reliance on AI systems, including HCI and human interactions with AI systems.

Experience using and coding with large language models.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

