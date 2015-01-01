San Francisco, California, United States — Human Data
About the Team
OpenAI's Human Data Team plays a critical role in ensuring the outputs of our advanced AI models align with our mission, namely developing safe and universally beneficial AGI. Human Data team is a platform team providing RLHF and evals across the OpenAI organization. Projects like ChatGPT, plugins, browsing, code interpreter, GPT-V and others are aligned with human intent gathered by human data. With the help of comprehensive human insights represented as labels, we develop AI systems that are aligned with human interests.
The Human Data team designs, deploys and maintains the infrastructure necessary to generate such data at scale. The team is responsible for the ML Ops platform, data management tooling, operations, and data quality management systems which is leveraged to harness high quality data from human experts across a variety of domains. The team leverages OpenAI ML models to supercharge and highly automate this data collection process and frees us human experts to only solve tasks where current models are deficient (active learning).
About the Role
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
Our tech stack
Our APIs are powered by Python, Flask, and OpenAPI. Our infrastructure is built on Kubernetes, Terraform, Postgres, and Kafka. While we value experience with these technologies, we are primarily looking for engineers with strong technical skills and the ability to quickly pick up new tools and frameworks.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.