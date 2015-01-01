About the Team

OpenAI Equity Administration is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. The Senior Manager of Global Equity Administration will work across the company to ensure integrity in our equity programs, adherence to global compliance requirements, and alignment of equity strategies with organizational goals.

About the Role

We’re looking for an experienced Senior Manager, Global Equity Compliance and Tax who will manage the global expansion of our equity programs as it relates to local regulatory, compliance and tax requirements across different jurisdictions. You will build, scale, and adapt our processes to support our organization’s rapid growth.

You will report to the Head of Equity Administration and partner closely with internal stakeholders such as Legal, HR, Tax and Finance to align equity administration with the company's broader objectives and enable us to attract world class talent.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Ensure global compliance with annual reporting requirements

Complete in-depth diligence reviews to identify regulatory and compliance risks as it relates to issuing equity in new countries

Keep abreast of latest developments in global regulatory requirements related to equity and implement changes to equity agreements, processes and reporting requirements as needed

Manage global tax rates and tax rulesets within our equity administration platform, Shareworks

Own the end-to-end integrity of our equity plan, conducting monthly and quarterly audits and continuously making process improvements to bolster our controls and efficiency

Develop equity education materials for our global workforce as it relates to tax withholding and reporting for equity transactions

Manage and respond to all tax related equity inquiries from employees and internal stakeholders, including performing ad-hoc analyses for senior leadership and cross-functional partners

Facilitate and support liquidity events such as tender offers

We're looking for a blend of:

8+ years of progressive experience in equity administration, with a focus on global compliance and tax

Thorough knowledge of equity compensation vehicles and their tax implications

Strong experience with mobility tracking and mobile tax calculations for equity transactions

Strong experience with equity administration software, particularly Shareworks

Extensive knowledge of of SEC regulations, IRS guidelines, and other relevant legal and tax frameworks pertaining to various equity vehicles

Proven ability to manage complex equity plans in a fast-paced, scaling environment

Robust analytical skills, including exemplary knowledge of excel and analytics tools

Independent self-starter who is extremely organized, able to set priorities, and meet concurrent deadlines

Exemplary interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

High integrity and ethics in handling confidential information

You might thrive in this role if:

You're meticulous and detail-oriented. Your approach to work is thorough and precise, ensuring no stone is left unturned. You possess a keen eye for the finer details that others might overlook, and you take pride in the accuracy and quality of your work.

You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can explain complex topics with ease, in any format. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You’re intellectually honest.

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to lead multiple projects. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You’re a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up.

You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

#LI-OC1

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$240K • Offers Equity USD