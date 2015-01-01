About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals together under one organization to accomplish this.

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API and ChatGPT. Our API also provides developers access to Codex – a model that translates natural language into code – and we partnered with GitHub to create an AI pair programmer, Copilot. We're working to bring other research efforts into the API such as DALL-E 2 (our text to image generator) and CLIP (our state-of-the-art image classifier).

OpenAI Finance is responsible for ensuring the organization is set up for success in pursuit of its mission. The Senior Manager of FP&A works cross-functionally to drive the budgeting and forecasting process, perform data-driven analyses to support strategic decision-making, and provide insights to senior leadership on variances between projected and actual results.

About the Role

OpenAI is seeking a Senior Manager to establish our FP&A function. You will be a key leader in driving the financial planning process and work closely with other senior leaders to develop financial forecasts and set performance benchmarks for the company. You will provide financial consulting and strategic support to senior management including preparing budget versus actual analysis, departmental results analysis, cash flow projections, and other projects requested by leadership. This role requires deep expertise in SaaS and technology and an exacting attention to detail.

This strategic, yet hands-on role will report to the VP Finance and work closely with senior department leads across the organization. You will be a key player in driving the financial success of the organization by building–and sustaining–a world-class FP&A function.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Work with Strategic Finance to develop the annual budget, owning quarterly Forecast versus Forecast revisions and proactively communicating them to leadership

Design and implement scalable stakeholder-facing tools for budget management and reporting

Establish cross-functional partnerships with department leads aimed at identifying, understanding, and translating their resourcing needs to financial forecasts

Leverage your knowledge of the business to report on key drivers of OpenAI’s financial results during the monthly close

Build a culture around predictability; proactively identify business trends, incorporate them into our projections, reduce variances in reported results, and instill the value of accurate spend management with your cross-functional partners

Design and implement reporting and benchmarking of key operational metrics in recurring reporting packages

We’re looking for a blend of:

Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field with 8+ years of progressive experience in financial planning and analysis, preferably in the technology sector

Strong proficiency in financial modeling and analysis, including expertise with Excel, SQL, and BI tools

Exemplary interpersonal skills as demonstrated by the ability to clearly articulate financial data to non-financial colleagues and stakeholders

Experience working with modern software and systems, particularly NetSuite, Zip, and Vena

Deep understanding of artificial intelligence development and the key inputs to its success

You might thrive in this role if:

You’re an enthusiastic self-starter. You thrive in a fast-paced, ambiguous environment, and expect to fully lead your function. You take ownership of your work and believe that a job not done well is a job not done.

You’re a phenomenal teammate. You’re a strong communicator who can translate the needs of your business partners into detailed financial forecasts. You intuitively understand the importance of keeping everyone in the loop, and you take proactive measures to do so. You’re intellectually honest.

You’re a builder. You not only embrace the opportunity to have a direct impact on how a company operates, you revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up.

You’re principled and data-driven. You appreciate the significance of data that has been scrutinized and evaluated with rigor, and base your decisions on these solid foundations. You regard a decision made without data as a decision made in the dark and recognize the role you play in ensuring the organization is well-lit.

You’re a pattern seeker. You have an innate ability to identify trends, even in the most unlikely places. You make connections that others might overlook, providing unique insights and contributing to robust strategic decisions. You believe that the key to understanding lies in the details, and your curiosity drives you to delve deeper.

You’re passionate about technology and artificial intelligence.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

