About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

As a Senior Corporate Counsel, you will support and lead on a broad range of corporate matters, including strategic transactions, securities compliances, governance, and others. This is a unique opportunity to be directly involved in the forefront of the legal and technology field. This role will work closely with our Legal, Finance, People, and other teams and reports to our Associate General Counsel, Corporate. A dual affiliate with the OpenAI Startup Fund advising on investments and fund matters is also possible.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Support corporate governance and structuring initiatives.

Support and lead on strategic transactions, including M&A, fundraising, and other transactions.

Lead on and develop processes for scaling legal support for general corporate matters, including securities law compliance, subsidiary management, and equity matters.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 8+ years of combined legal experience at fast-paced technology companies and technology-focused law firms

Have a strong sense of ownership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, enjoy being continually challenged, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations.

Have a JD and license or qualification to practice in CA

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications and conduct interviews through August, with onboarding occurring in September. The interview process for this role will primarily take place virtually and may include a written assessment.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $230,000 – $280,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

