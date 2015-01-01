About the Team

The Safety Systems team is responsible for various safety work to ensure our best models can be safely deployed to the real world to benefit the society. The work encompasses a wide range of research and engineering projects from detection to model training to model evaluation and red-teaming, aiming to reduce unwanted use cases and ensure model behavior within our safety standard and legal compliance. The Safety Systems team is at the forefront of OpenAI's mission to build and deploy safe AGI, driving our commitment to AI safety and fostering a culture of trust and transparency.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

OpenAI is seeking a senior researcher with passion for AI safety and experience in safety research. Your role will set directions for research to enable and empower safe AGI and work on research projects to make our AI systems safer, more aligned and more robust to adversarial or malicious use cases. You will play a critical role in shaping how a safe AI system should look like in the future at OpenAI, making a significant impact on our mission to build and deploy safe AGI.

In this role, you will:

Set the research directions and strategies to make our AI systems safer, more aligned and more robust.

Conduct state-of-the-art research on AI safety topics such as RLHF, adversarial training, robustness, and more.

Coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams, including T&S, legal, policy and other research teams, to ensure that our products meet the highest safety standards.

Actively performing safety audits on AI/ML models and systems, identifying areas of risk and proposing mitigation strategies.=

You might thrive in this role if you:

Ph.D. in computer science, machine learning, or a related field, with 5+ years of related research experience.

Experience in the field of AI safety, working on topics like RLHF, adversarial training, robustness, fairness & biases, is extremely advantageous.

Experience in safety work for AI model deployment is a big plus.

Care deeply about AI safety and motivated by work to make the cutting edge AI models safer for real world use;

In-depth understanding of deep learning research and/or strong engineering skills is critical for the success of the role.

Enjoy being a team player.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

