The Deployment Planning team’s mandate is to build tools and conduct research that equip OpenAI to prepare for safe and successful deployment of increasingly advanced AI.

We’re seeking an experienced machine learning researcher to shape and lead the Deployment Planning team’s ML research agenda.

This is an opportunity to pioneer and prototype new approaches for testing and evaluating the most advanced AI systems – and to harness the most advanced AI systems to do so. The role will include research on the development of novel evaluation methods and interventions for things like dangerous model capabilities and existential risks, fairness and representation, as well as untruthful, hallucinatory, or otherwise undesired model behavior.

If you enjoy tackling deep questions in ML research, thrive in roles where ambitious entrepreneurial pursuit of open-ended goals is rewarded, and are strongly motivated to contribute to the roll-out of advanced general AI systems going well, you will find our work here uniquely challenging and rewarding. This role reports to our Deployment Planning lead.

Research upstream interventions at the level of training data, pre-training, and training

Research and prototype novel evaluation methods in areas such as dangerous model capabilities and existential risks, fairness and representation, as well as untruthful, hallucinatory, or otherwise undesired model behavior.

Work with downstream product and infrastructure teams to build and scale effective tools for responsible deployment

Develop and mentor ML Researchers on the Deployment Planning team

Architect and develop interventions that improve real world impact

Have a track record of coming up with new ideas or improving upon existing ideas in machine learning, demonstrated by accomplishments such as first author publications or projects

Possess the ability to own and pursue a research agenda, including choosing impactful research problems and autonomously carrying out long-running projects

Have experience developing novel techniques for ML model measurement and mitigation

Have experience in research mentorship, leading project teams, and setting technical direction

Be comfortable working cross functionally across both research and product teams

Past experience in interdisciplinary research collaborations

Past experience in creating high-performance implementations of deep learning algorithms

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

