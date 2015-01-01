San Francisco, California, United States — Policy Research
The Deployment Planning team’s mandate is to build tools and conduct research that equip OpenAI to prepare for safe and successful deployment of increasingly advanced AI.
We’re seeking an experienced machine learning researcher to shape and lead the Deployment Planning team’s ML research agenda.
This is an opportunity to pioneer and prototype new approaches for testing and evaluating the most advanced AI systems – and to harness the most advanced AI systems to do so. The role will include research on the development of novel evaluation methods and interventions for things like dangerous model capabilities and existential risks, fairness and representation, as well as untruthful, hallucinatory, or otherwise undesired model behavior.
If you enjoy tackling deep questions in ML research, thrive in roles where ambitious entrepreneurial pursuit of open-ended goals is rewarded, and are strongly motivated to contribute to the roll-out of advanced general AI systems going well, you will find our work here uniquely challenging and rewarding. This role reports to our Deployment Planning lead.
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
