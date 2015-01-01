About the Team

Like every team at OpenAI, the Marketing team contributes to our broader mission of ensuring responsible and widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. With that aim in mind, we are responsible for developing and executing strategies that drive awareness, engagement, and usage for OpenAI’s products and platform amongst our core audiences. We take a data-driven approach to understand our customers' needs and challenges, ensuring that their voices are reflected in product development and messaging. We then partner closely with product, engineering, developer relations, comms, and sales teams to create a cohesive customer experience across all our channels. Our focus extends beyond just promoting product features; we aim to provide valuable insights and resources that help our users make the most out of AI technologies.

As the first marketing hire in Asia, this role will establish our marketing practices in the region with a strong focus on Japan and a few other strategic markets as needed. You'll be essential in developing and executing our marketing plans to establish OpenAI's presence in the region. You'll collaborate with teams across the company to deliver effective marketing initiatives, including the rest of our marketing team, Comms & PR, sales, design, and more.

The role demands a unique blend of strategic foresight and practical execution skills. You'll need to thrive in fast-paced environments, adapting swiftly to the dynamics of the AI technology landscape. A deep enthusiasm for marketing and a drive to explore new technologies are essential for success in this role. We’re also looking for someone to champion the needs of audiences in the region back to the rest of the organization.

This role is based in Tokyo, Japan. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Develop a comprehensive marketing strategy for the Japanese market, including conducting market and competitor research, defining goals & workstreams in collaboration with the global Marketing team and local leadership.

Plan consumer campaigns and manage creative targeted at increasing awareness and adoption for ChatGPT.

Identify key customer segments for sales-led buyer journeys and align with cross-functional stakeholders, such as sales leaders to execute demand generation campaigns and handoffs.

Produce quality content in bilingual format, such as web pages, case studies, newsletters, etc.

Leverage third-party and first-party event channels, including online webinars; identify co-marketing opportunities with third parties as the Japan footprint grows.

Build an effective local team in Japan and beyond to high-priority Asia markets, including onboarding creative/advertising agencies and hiring a few core team members (as needed).

Collaborate with Sales, Comms, Product, Legal, and other cross-functional teams to establish a strong credibility and well-perceived presence in Japan and priority Asia markets.

Share best practices and insights from the region to other markets.

Have 7+ years of experience in marketing leadership in Asia, ideally in Japan.

Native-level Japanese language proficiency.

Strong track record of leading marketing strategy development and driving multi-channel campaigns.

Are a strong communicator, able to effectively articulate insights and recommendations to both technical and non-technical audiences.

Can flex between consumer and B2B audiences.

Are proactive, detail-oriented, and capable of managing multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.

Share a passion for AI and its potential to transform industries and society.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.