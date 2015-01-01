San Francisco, California, United States — Recruiting
About the team
OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.
In pursuit of this mission, our Recruiting team is responsible for finding, assessing, and hiring exceptional talent across various fields and specialties. The team acts as consultative partners to our leaders across the organization, from technical managers up to our CEO, Sam Altman. We’re an established, collaborative team with a balance of structure, process, and ambitious problems to solve for.
About the role
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ office and not currently open to remote work.
We’re looking for a recruiting coordinator to join our team and partner directly with recruiters, sourcers, and hiring managers. This role is primarily responsible for scheduling interviews and supporting a world-class candidate experience. You’ll also liaise with our executive admin team to help connect candidates with our leadership team.
This is a contingent role, and the pay for this role is $52/hour, up to 40 hours per week, and benefits will be available including health insurance and time off. We are targeting to onboard as soon as possible.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via accommodation@openai.com.