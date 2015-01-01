About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Recruiting team is responsible for finding, assessing, and hiring exceptional talent across various fields and specialties. The team acts as consultative partners to our leaders across the organization, from technical managers up to our CEO, Sam Altman. We’re an established, collaborative team with a balance of structure, process, and ambitious problems to solve for.

About the role

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ office and not currently open to remote work.

We’re looking for a recruiting coordinator to join our team and partner directly with recruiters, sourcers, and hiring managers. This role is primarily responsible for scheduling interviews and supporting a world-class candidate experience. You’ll also liaise with our executive admin team to help connect candidates with our leadership team.

This is a contingent role, and the pay for this role is $52/hour, up to 40 hours per week, and benefits will be available including health insurance and time off. We are targeting to onboard as soon as possible.

In this role, you will:

Take ownership of the scheduling process, end to end, for evergreen and opportunistic hiring needs

Act as a partner for recruiting ops problems and help us find solutions through a mix of data, tools, and collaboration

Use our recruiting “tech stack” to help our teams streamline processes to delight candidates and stakeholders

Use our tools like Greenhouse, GoodTime, Gem, and others to uphold a timely and positive hiring experience and process

Manage clear, concise, and professional communication with candidates and hiring partners in written and verbal form

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are deeply interested in technology and artificial intelligence and their potential for positive impact on humanity

Are passionate about building and growing relationships

Connect and relate to a wide range of people, personalities, and values

Care deeply about building a diverse and inclusive recruiting pipeline and work environment

Have a track record of supporting multiple scheduling or customer needs at a time with a high level of accuracy

Learn quickly and thrive in a constantly evolving environment with shifting priorities

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via accommodation@openai.com.

