About the Team

OpenAI’s Legal team plays an indispensable role in advancing OpenAI's mission by navigating futuristic, foundational legal issues in AI. This is the team for you if you care deeply about doing meaningful and novel work as a privacy professional. The team is composed of various backgrounds, including consumer and enterprise AI technology, product, privacy, corporate, commercial, employment, and tax law.

About the Role

As our Privacy Program Manager, you will lead the growth and management of our privacy program to maintain our compliance with relevant privacy regulations. This is a unique opportunity to be directly involved in the forefront of legal AI issues.

This role is based in Dublin, Ireland, and we work in a hybrid office model, typically spending 3 days in the office per week.

In this role, you will:

Collaborate with Legal, Engineering, Support, Security, and other business and compliance teams to continue building a privacy program that addresses regulatory compliance needs across the organization.

Support ongoing privacy and data protection process and operations improvement and provide insights into the program's overall performance across the organization, focusing on efficiency and scalability as the organization grows.

Develop, implement, and maintain data protection policies and procedures, ensuring they are clearly communicated across the organization and adhered to rigorously.

Drive privacy training and awareness initiatives to ensure all employees understand and comply with privacy rules and procedures.

Continuously monitor and update the privacy program in response to changes in law or business operations, effectively managing changes and communicating updates to relevant stakeholders.

Manage and improve data subject request processes and operations, ensuring swift and compliant responses to data access, rectification, and deletion requests.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 5+ years of experience in privacy program management and data protection.

Have significant experience in a fast-paced technology company.

Are deeply familiar with data protection laws and regulations and have a track record of applying them in a business context.

Strong understanding and practical experience in privacy assessment methods and principles, Privacy by Design, and data security.

Ability to oversee and coordinate work streams for the privacy legal team to ensure alignment with overall privacy program strategy, drive alignment cross-functionally throughout the organization, and deliver compelling narratives to various internal and external audiences.

Proactively take ownership of projects by setting and achieving milestones and synthesizing input from cross-functional partners.

Have solid organizational and project management skills, a strong sense of ownership, are inquisitive and enthusiastic about technology, enjoy being continually challenged, and can demonstrate sound judgment in ambiguous situations.

Hold a bachelor’s degree in a relevant field. An advanced degree or certification in law, business, or privacy (CIPP, CIPT, CIPM) would be a plus.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position.

OpenAI Ireland Applicant Privacy Policy