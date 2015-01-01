San Francisco, California, United States — Programs
About the Program
The OpenAI Residency provides a pathway for exceptional engineers and researchers from other fields to transition into artificial intelligence.
As a Resident, you’ll be embedded within our Research teams working on real, cutting-edge AI problems under the guidance of an OpenAI Researcher. Residents are expected to ramp up over the six month program to become full time contributors.
We look for candidates with excellent track records and high potential, coming from both inside and outside of traditional education and work settings. OpenAI has long been home to many self-taught researchers and engineers. If you have an unconventional educational background, we encourage you to apply. It is important that this program is inclusive of the diverse set of skills and backgrounds that reflect the human experience so our work can do the same.
About the Role
The OpenAI Residency is ideal for researchers specializing in fields outside of deep learning like mathematics, physics, or neuroscience. The program can also work well for exceptionally talented software engineers who seek to transition into Research based positions in the field of AI Research. As a Resident, you will work closely with a team of machine learning researchers to build cutting edge AI systems and advance the research agenda of your team.
Residents will receive a competitive salary for the duration of the program (including health benefits). We can provide immigration and relocation support to talent globally.
Preferred Qualifications:
Application and Program Timeline
Location
This program is based in our San Francisco HQ, and we offer a flexible work environment, encouraging Residents to come to the office at least 3 days a week.
Work Authorization / Sponsorship
OpenAI will provide immigration and sponsorship support to Residents based on their unique circumstances.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The monthly salary for this role is $17,500. Total compensation also includes benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
