About the Program

The OpenAI Residency provides a pathway for exceptional engineers and researchers from other fields to transition into artificial intelligence.



As a Resident, you’ll be embedded within our Research teams working on real, cutting-edge AI problems under the guidance of an OpenAI Researcher. Residents are expected to ramp up over the six month program to become full time contributors.



We look for candidates with excellent track records and high potential, coming from both inside and outside of traditional education and work settings. OpenAI has long been home to many self-taught researchers and engineers. If you have an unconventional educational background, we encourage you to apply. It is important that this program is inclusive of the diverse set of skills and backgrounds that reflect the human experience so our work can do the same.



About the Role



The OpenAI Residency is ideal for researchers specializing in fields outside of deep learning like mathematics, physics, or neuroscience. The program can also work well for exceptionally talented software engineers who seek to transition into Research based positions in the field of AI Research. As a Resident, you will work closely with a team of machine learning researchers to build cutting edge AI systems and advance the research agenda of your team.

Residents will receive a competitive salary for the duration of the program (including health benefits). We can provide immigration and relocation support to talent globally.

Preferred Qualifications:

Have proficiency in programming languages and software development

Strong math background and understanding of linear algebra, calculus, and statistics

Have achievements in another field, such as creating a large software system, awards in math/science/programming contests, or authoring highly cited publications

Be available to join OpenAI full-time after completing the Residency

Have initiated self-study in machine learning fundamentals

Motivated to discover AI breakthroughs and their potential benefits to humanity

Application and Program Timeline

Application review and interviews will take place on a rolling basis.

We will match candidates to teams during the interview process.

Location

This program is based in our San Francisco HQ, and we offer a flexible work environment, encouraging Residents to come to the office at least 3 days a week.

Work Authorization / Sponsorship

OpenAI will provide immigration and sponsorship support to Residents based on their unique circumstances.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The monthly salary for this role is $17,500. Total compensation also includes benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

