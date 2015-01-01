About the Team

The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world.

We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced engineering leader to help build and lead the ChatGPT mobile team. In this role, you’ll build and coach an inclusive, high-performing engineering team that builds delightful, indispensable, and safe mobile-first experiences using our most advanced models. You’ll work closely with our product, design, and research teams as well as the broader engineering team, and help lay the foundations for mobile development at OpenAI.

In this role, you will:

Hire and manage a high-performing mobile engineering team across iOS and Android

Collaborate to define and execute on our product and technical strategy for ChatGPT on mobile

Coach and nurture engineers to accelerate their growth and learning

Work across research, product, design, and engineering to bring new research breakthroughs to production

Create a diverse and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

Ensure projects are on track, your team is utilized effectively, and core engineering needs are continuously addressed

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have experience building mobile applications at scale, as well as experience building and managing high-growth, high-performance teams

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Have a voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills—and an equally strong talent for sharing learnings clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Take pride in delivering high-quality, mobile-first experiences

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy