San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering
About the Team
The ChatGPT team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s technology to the world.
We seek to learn from deployment and distribute the benefits of AI, while ensuring that this powerful tool is used responsibly and safely. Safety is more important to us than unfettered growth.
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced engineering leader to help build and lead the ChatGPT mobile team. In this role, you’ll build and coach an inclusive, high-performing engineering team that builds delightful, indispensable, and safe mobile-first experiences using our most advanced models. You’ll work closely with our product, design, and research teams as well as the broader engineering team, and help lay the foundations for mobile development at OpenAI.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.