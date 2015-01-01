About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Our Communications team includes PR/media relations, employee communications, events, design, and other external-facing functions. This team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.

About the Role

We’re seeking to hire a highly experienced PR professional to expand our small, high-impact team. This role is a blend of strategic and tactical Comms ownership surrounding the partners who build apps, services and products on our API.

The growing impact and visibility of ChatGPT and our other technologies has led to high-profile and widespread interest in OpenAI from reporters and media outlets all over the world. We believe it is our responsibility to educate external audiences about the benefits and risks of our technology, communicate our values and intentions, and explain our approach to the safe development and deployment of AI. This role will report to our Director of Public Relations.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop and execute strategic communication plans surrounding use cases being built on top of our API

Partner closely with our API customers in an effort to tell their stories

Act as a single point of contact for specific reporters

Manage inbound media requests

Partner cross-functionally with teams across OpenAI to plan for product launches and momentum

Provide guidance and support to team members across the organization

Partner with external PR agencies working with OpenAI

We’re looking for a blend of qualifications, including:

10+ years of professional PR and media relations experience

Led in-house or agency-based PR media campaigns strategy and execution

Knowledge of ML and AI technology and industry

Proven success in building and managing relationships with press, partners, colleagues, and executives

You’ll thrive in this role if:

You want to be a part of a small, highly-experienced team that makes meaningful contributions

Building and maintaining relationships are your forte

You want to tell stories about technology that will have significant impact on the world

You seek and are comfortable managing high-profile, highly visible stories

Educating general audiences about highly technical subjects is a challenge you enjoy

You excel in both strategy and tactical execution

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy