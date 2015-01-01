San Francisco, California, United States — Communications
About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.
Our Communications team includes PR/media relations, employee communications, events, design, and other external-facing functions. This team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.
About the Role
We’re seeking to hire a highly experienced PR professional to expand our small, high-impact team. This role is a blend of strategic and tactical Comms ownership surrounding the partners who build apps, services and products on our API.
The growing impact and visibility of ChatGPT and our other technologies has led to high-profile and widespread interest in OpenAI from reporters and media outlets all over the world. We believe it is our responsibility to educate external audiences about the benefits and risks of our technology, communicate our values and intentions, and explain our approach to the safe development and deployment of AI. This role will report to our Director of Public Relations.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
We’re looking for a blend of qualifications, including:
You’ll thrive in this role if:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary range for this role is $180,000 – $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.