About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Our Communications team includes PR/media relations, employee communications, events, design, and other external-facing functions. This team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.

About the Role

We’re looking for an experienced PR professional to join our small, high-impact team to lead media relations in Europe. This person will be responsible for developing and executing external communication strategies to educate press, stakeholders and the general public on our technology, efforts and principles. Working in close collaboration with teams across OpenAI, you will oversee narratives and initiatives across individual markets in support of the organization's priorities. This role will report to our Head of Public Relations.

The ideal candidate should bring a strong mix of strategic and tactical comms ownership. Ability to move fast and collaboratively on complex issues in a changing environment is critical. Passion for new technology and storytelling is key.

In this role, you will:

Develop communication plans and manage day-to-day execution

Forge deep relationships with media across Europe and manage inbound requests on a range of issues

Partner cross-functionally with teams including global affairs, product and legal

Provide counsel and support to team members across the organization

Anticipate comms risks and establish risk mitigation strategies

We’re looking for a blend of qualifications, including:

15+ years of professional PR and media relations experience including in-house leadership

Strong track record of driving pan-European media campaigns

Background in technology communications, knowledge of AI

Deep understanding of political and regulatory dynamics in Europe

Proven success in building relationships and collaborating with press, executives, partners and other stakeholders

You’ll thrive in this role if:

You want to be a part of a small, collaborative, highly-experienced team that makes meaningful contributions

You are entrepreneurial and excel at building programs that will scale

Building and maintaining relationships are your forte

You want to tell stories about technology that will have significant impact on the world

You are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and managing high-profile stories under tight deadlines

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

PRSA plan with 6% employer matching

Unlimited time off

Annual learning & development stipend (€1,400 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

