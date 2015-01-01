Dublin, Ireland — Communications
About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.
Our Communications team includes PR/media relations, employee communications, events, design, and other external-facing functions. This team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.
About the Role
We’re looking for an experienced PR professional to join our small, high-impact team to lead media relations in Europe. This person will be responsible for developing and executing external communication strategies to educate press, stakeholders and the general public on our technology, efforts and principles. Working in close collaboration with teams across OpenAI, you will oversee narratives and initiatives across individual markets in support of the organization's priorities. This role will report to our Head of Public Relations.
The ideal candidate should bring a strong mix of strategic and tactical comms ownership. Ability to move fast and collaboratively on complex issues in a changing environment is critical. Passion for new technology and storytelling is key.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
This is a position with OpenAI Ireland Ltd., which controls the hiring and management of this position. Total compensation includes an annual salary, generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.