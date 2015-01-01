About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity.

Our Communications team includes PR/media relations, employee communications, events, design, and other external-facing functions. This team’s ethos is to support OpenAI's mission and goals by clearly and authentically explaining our technology, values, and approach to safely building powerful AI.

About the Role

We’re seeking to hire an exceptional PR professional to join our small, high-impact team to communicate progress on our mission to to develop Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) that benefits all of humanity. This person will support corporate communications and help build and execute our program around global policy and issues management. This includes partnering with our global affairs, legal and product teams to drive external communications that broadly educate on our technology, efforts and principles. This role will report to our Head of Public Relations.

The ideal candidate should bring a strong mix of strategic and tactical comms ownership. Ability to move fast and collaboratively on complex issues in a changing environment is critical. Passion for new technology and storytelling is key.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop and execute communication plans including strategies for educating press, policymakers, and the general public

Forge deep relationships with media and manage inbound requests on a range of issues

Partner cross-functionally with global affairs, legal, product and other teams at OpenAI

Provide counsel and support to team members across the organization

Anticipate comms risks and establish risk mitigation strategies

We’re looking for a blend of qualifications, including:

10+ years of professional PR and media relations experience. In-house leadership is a must, government experience is a plus.

Strong track record of driving media campaigns in support of policy priorities and issues

Background in technology communications and knowledge of AI

Proven success in building relationships and collaborating with press, executives, partners and other stakeholders

You’ll thrive in this role if:

You want to be a part of a small, highly-experienced team that makes meaningful contributions

Building and maintaining relationships are your forte

You want to tell stories about technology that will have significant impact on the world

You seek and are comfortable managing high-profile, complex stories under tight deadlines

Educating general audiences about highly technical subjects is a challenge you enjoy

You excel in both strategy and tactical execution

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $190,000 – $240,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy