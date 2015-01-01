About the team

OpenAI’s mission is to build safe artificial general intelligence (AGI) which benefits all of humanity. This long-term undertaking brings the world’s best scientists, engineers, and business professionals into one lab together to accomplish this.

In pursuit of this mission, our Go To Market (GTM) team is responsible for helping customers learn how to leverage and deploy our highly capable AI products across their business. The team is made of Sales, Solutions, Support, Marketing, and Partnership professionals that work together to create valuable solutions that will help bring AI to as many users as possible.

About OpenAI products

We're building the most advanced AI models and platforms, making it easy for developers and customers to benefit from AI via the OpenAI API. You can explore the magic of our product for free here.As our technologies gained more capabilities, we introduced Codex into our API. This new model translates natural language into code. Based on this, we partnered with GitHub to create Copilot, your AI pair programmer.We're working to bring other research efforts into the API, such as DALL-E 2, which generates images from text, and CLIP, a state-of-the-art image classification AI.

About the role

This role will be responsible for driving and implementing the overall sales strategy for our API developer platform, recruiting and leading a team of API account directors, and achieving successful deployments with our customers. The ideal candidate will possess not only comprehensive sales experience but also a robust understanding of AI technologies. This leader will have the capability to maneuver within a complex technological environment while also appreciating the intricacies of selling an API. Their responsibilities span from customer acquisition, key account management, and sales strategy, to enterprise sales and beyond.This person will also need to be a proven leader who can effectively collaborate cross-functionally with product, marketing, developer relations (devrx), operations, and core GTM teams, while guiding and mentoring a sales team towards achieving business objectives.

In this role, you'll:

Lead a team of Enterprise sellers

Partner with solutions and research engineering to build and execute complex customer programs and projects

Manage subscription and consumption revenue forecasts

Closely monitor the industry landscape (people, competitors, partners, etc.) to contribute to product roadmap and other corporate strategies

Collaborate with solutions, marketing, communications, business operations, people operations, finance, product management, and engineering

Support the recruitment and onboarding of other teammates

Support the development of company culture

We're seeking someone with experience including:

8+ years leading Enterprise Sales teams

Selling platform-as-a-service and/or software-as-a-service at a product-led growth company

Achieving revenue targets >$1M per year for more than 3 years

Designing and executing complex deal strategies

Supporting the growth of fast-growing, high-performance companies

Leading high-visibility customer events (CAB, conferences, product launches, etc.)

Gathering, distilling, and processing complex market (industry, competitor, customer, prospect) intelligence

Reporting on customer success activities

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a strategist. You deeply understand recruiting best practices and have experience advocating for and implementing those practices, but you know when and how to customize practices to fit our organization’s needs best. You think and plan forward on the order of years.

You deeply understand recruiting best practices and have experience advocating for and implementing those practices, but you know when and how to customize practices to fit our organization’s needs best. You think and plan forward on the order of years. Are a people-person . You are energized by interacting with people and build deep cooperative relationships readily. You are inspired by helping people achieve their best work and enjoy coaching and developing others. You are deeply empathetic and understand how to incentivize people toward desired behaviors based on their unique motivations.

. You are energized by interacting with people and build deep cooperative relationships readily. You are inspired by helping people achieve their best work and enjoy coaching and developing others. You are deeply empathetic and understand how to incentivize people toward desired behaviors based on their unique motivations. Are a builder and a completionist. You not only embrace the opportunity to impact how a company operates directly, but you also revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation, and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision to completion.

You not only embrace the opportunity to impact how a company operates directly, but you also revel in it. An organization relies on the quality of its foundation, and your passion is building strong systems and processes from the ground up and executing them with precision to completion. Are excited by new challenges. You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions.

You don’t have the answers to every question up front, but the process of solving them invigorates you. Bespoke issues requiring multidimensional knowledge excite you. You’re willing to experiment with new solutions. Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion. You understand why investing in DEI is a good business decision and why it’s vitally important to develop safe and universally beneficial AGI.

You understand why investing in DEI is a good business decision and why it’s vitally important to develop safe and universally beneficial AGI. Have a passion or deep curiosity in artificial intelligence and future technology

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or other legally protected statuses. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records. We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via accommodation@openai.com.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $290,000 — $350,000 USD