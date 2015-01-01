About the team

OpenAI’s Legal team plays an indispensable role in advancing OpenAI's mission by navigating futuristic, foundational legal issues in AI. This is the team for you if you care deeply about doing meaningful and novel work with a team of technology lawyers. The team is composed of various backgrounds, including technology, venture capital, M&A, employment, and tax law.



About the role

OpenAI seeks our first Paralegal to join our Legal team. As our first Paralegal, you will help us create structure, process, and culture around the operations of our legal function in partnership with our Head of Legal Ops. More specifically, we seek someone with extensive experience in matters regarding litigation, such as discovery, file management, legal response, and response coordination.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you’ll:

Conduct legal research and analysis on various related topics, such as intellectual property, contracts, and privacy.

Draft, review, and edit legal documents, such as motions, discovery requests and responses, commercial contracts, and agreements.

Communicate and coordinate with internal and external stakeholders, such as attorneys, clients, witnesses, experts, and vendors.

Prepare and file documents with courts and other agencies.

Perform other administrative and clerical tasks as assigned.

To be successful in this role, you should have:

A bachelor's degree or a paralegal certificate from an accredited program

Experience as a paralegal in a technology company, law firm, or in-house legal department

Knowledge of tools and litigation processes and procedures

Proficiency in legal research tools and databases

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment

Interest in OpenAI's mission and values

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $230,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy