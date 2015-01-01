About the Team:



Our mission at OpenAI is to discover and enact the path to safe, beneficial AGI. To do this, we believe that many technical breakthroughs are needed in generative modeling, reinforcement learning, large scale optimization, active learning, among other topics.

The Research Platform team builds robust and scalable software to support our research efforts. It also offers core development services for mission critical goals and applications. In the Kernel team, we write Kernels for GPUs, we build a compiler to support important AI accelerators and we help with HW/SW co-design of future AI accelerators.

About the Role:

As a Research Engineer for GPU Kernels, you will write hi-performance kernels for the training and inference workloads. You will work with our internal and external customers to understand their needs and develop kernels that maximize performance. You will also work backwards from the capabilities of the GPUs to make model architectures amenable for efficient training and inference. If you are excited about maximizing HBM bandwidth, optimizing for instruction issue rate, shuffling within a warp, managing the precious register space and keeping the tensor cores at high utilization, this is the perfect opportunity!

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop high performance GPU kernels while paying close attention to utilization and application performance

Make aggressive optimizations that overcome hardware limitations

Develop low precision algorithms that deliver high performance with little loss of ML accuracy

Work with ML engineers to develop model architectures that are amenable for efficient training and inference

Work with our scaling team to deploy your kernels and manage our training uptime

Work with hardware vendors and advise on HW/SW co-design

You might thrive in this role if you:

Are a strong coder with excellent skills in C/C++ and Python

Have a deep understanding of GPU and/or other AI accelerators

Have good experience with CUDA or a related accelerator programming language

You have experience driving ML accuracy with low precision formats

You are able to actively collaborate with infrastructure and ML engineers

Have 3+ years of relevant industry experience

Get a great deal of satisfaction with every percentage point in performance improvement

These attributes are nice to have

PhD in Computer Science and Engineering with a specialization in Computer Architecture, Parallel Computing. Compilers or other Systems

Participation in competitive programming competitions

Experience building compilers

Experience working with hardware developers

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Benefits and Perks

