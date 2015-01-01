About the Team

Within the OpenAI Security organization, our IT team works to ensure our diverse team of researchers, engineers, and staff have the tools they need to work comfortably, securely, and with minimal interruptions. As an IT Engineer, you will work in a highly technical and employee-focused environment.

Our IT team is a small and nimble team, where you’ll have the opportunity to dive into a wide breadth of areas and build from the ground up. We’re well-supported and well-resourced, and are able to continuously grow our offerings to better support our teams.

About the Role

As an IT SRE, your primary responsibility will be to manage and automate our internal identity and access management systems. You will be building processes and systems to decentralize role and authorization management, monitor critical IT infrastructure, and support various systems shared by our engineering and research teams.

In order to excel in this role, you should:

Possess deep expertise with AzureAD IAM, SAML, OAUTH, and SCIM.

Must possess expert-level scripting skills in Python or PowerShell, and be able to develop custom credentialing automation with ease

Have a solid understanding of identity and access management frameworks and protocols.

Have experience with identity and permissions on major cloud providers (Azure, AWS, GCP).

Be familiar with tools for infrastructure automation such as Ansible, Chef, Puppet, and Terraform.

Be able to effectively manage projects, pay close attention to detail and prioritize multiple tasks.

Have experience designing and implementing role-based access control (RBAC) systems.

Be knowledgeable about common security vulnerabilities related to Identity and Access Management and how to protect against them.

Demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot technical issues across a range of platforms and systems.

Have strong communication skills, be capable of effectively engaging with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Be a collaborative team player who also takes ownership of their own work, proactively monitors system health and addresses issues before they escalate.

This is an onsite role and will require 5 days a week in our San Francisco office.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $130,000 – $210,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

