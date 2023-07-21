About the Team

Security is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

The Security team protects OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our Security team tenets include: prioritizing for impact, enabling researchers, preparing for future transformative technologies, and engaging a robust security culture.

About the Role

As a part of our commitment to the White House, OpenAI is seeking a seasoned Insider Risk Investigator to fortify our organization against internal security threats. You’ll play a crucial role in safeguarding OpenAI’s assets by analyzing anomalous activities, promoting a secure culture, and interacting with various departments to mitigate risks. Join us in advancing our mission while securing the environment that fosters our cutting-edge AI work. Your expertise will be instrumental in protecting OpenAI against internal risks, thereby contributing to the broader societal benefits of artificial intelligence.

In this role, you will:

Detect, analyze, and mitigate potential insider threats by correlating data from various sources.

Develop, maintain, and enhance insider threat indicators and use case scenarios.

Conduct investigations into suspicious activities and liaise with legal and HR departments.

Deliver education and awareness programs to promote a robust security culture.

Collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to address visibility gaps and improve security measures.

Identify and oversee the implementation of data loss prevention controls.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Bachelor's degree and/or higher education in a related subject

3+ years of experience in insider threat analysis, cybersecurity, or a related domain.

Proficient in utilizing SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) and User Behavior Analytics tools.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate complex issues to non-technical stakeholders.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $225,000 — $275,000 USD