About the Team

The Real Estate and Workplace Services team at OpenAI is pivotal in crafting and maintaining the physical environments that fuel our innovation and growth. This team ensures our facilities align with our dynamic business objectives. We manage daily operations, optimize workspace designs, and manage planning for our real estate portfolio. With a strong focus on sustainability and efficiency, the team works closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to create spaces that not only reflect our brand's identity and culture but also enhance employee productivity and well-being. Joining this team means being at the heart of shaping the environments that inspire our technological advancements and support our mission.

About the Role

As Head of Workplace Experience & Connection, you will be a leader on our Real Estate & Workplace Services team tasked with leading our front of house services and hospitality services. This role is pivotal in creating and maintaining an exceptional workplace environment that reflects our company’s culture of innovation, inclusivity, and excellence.

We’re looking for people who will bring a passion for hospitality, a deep understanding of event management, and a proven ability to elevate the workplace experience on a global scale.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop and execute a global strategy for internal events, food services, and workplace experience (front of house facilities services) that aligns with our company’s culture and operational objectives.

Oversee the management of front of house services, ensuring top-notch hospitality and service standards across all our global offices.

Lead the planning, coordination, and execution of internal events, including conferences, meetings, and employee engagement activities partnering with Comms and other cross functional partners.

Partner with culinary teams to deliver high-quality, nutritious food offerings that cater to a diverse workforce, focusing on sustainability and health.

Implement innovative workplace solutions that enhance productivity, collaboration, and employee satisfaction.

Manage vendor relationships, contract negotiations, and budgeting for events and food services.

Collaborate with senior management and cross-functional teams to ensure workplace experience supports the company’s growth and brand image.

Conduct regular analysis of employee feedback and workplace trends to continuously improve the office environment and services.

Champion a culture of hospitality and inclusivity, ensuring all employees and visitors feel welcomed and valued.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality, Business Administration, Event Management, or related field.

Minimum of 10 years of experience in hospitality, event management, or workplace experience, with at least 5 years in a leadership role managing global operations.

Proven track record of delivering exceptional events and workplace experiences.

Strong leadership and team management skills, with the ability to inspire and motivate a global team.

Excellent organizational, communication, and negotiation skills.

Deep understanding of the hospitality industry and current trends in workplace experience.

Ability to work collaboratively across functions and with senior management.

Creative thinker with a strategic mindset and the ability to execute flawlessly.

Willingness to travel as needed to support global operations and events.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$275K • Offers Equity USD