The Real Estate and Workplace Services team at OpenAI is pivotal in crafting and maintaining the physical environments that fuel our innovation and growth. This team ensures our facilities align with our dynamic business objectives. We manage daily operations, optimize workspace designs, and manage planning for our real estate portfolio. With a strong focus on sustainability and efficiency, the team works closely with internal stakeholders and external partners to create spaces that not only reflect our brand's identity and culture but also enhance employee productivity and well-being. Joining this team means being at the heart of shaping the environments that inspire our technological advancements and support our mission.

As a Head of Leasing and Transactions, you will be a leader on our Real Estate & Workplace Services team tasked with guiding our global leasing strategies and real estate transactions to bolster the company’s growth and operational objectives.

We’re looking for people who can demonstrate a deep expertise and track record operating in global real estate markets, executing strategic lease negotiations, and who have the ability to effectively communicate with C-suite executives.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Formulate and implement a comprehensive global real estate leasing strategy that supports the company’s expansion and operational goals in partnership with the REWs leadership team.

Work in collaboration with the VP of REWs and Head of Design and Construction to execute our Bay Area strategy and expansion into global office locations.

Lead the negotiation, finalization, and management of all global leasing activities, ensuring the company secures favorable terms.

Manage the entire real estate transaction process, from site identification and due diligence to negotiation and finalization, adhering to all legal, regulatory, and financial guidelines.

Work closely with senior management, finance, legal, and operations teams to align real estate decisions with broader business strategies.

Cultivate and maintain relationships with landlords, brokers, and real estate professionals globally to secure prime properties and favorable transactions.

Analyze global market trends and provide actionable insights and recommendations to the executive team.

Build, direct, mentor, and expand a high-performing leasing and transactions team.

Optimize the management of the real estate portfolio to ensure efficient space utilization and cost reductions.

Build and manage a business intelligence tool to track headcount, real estate milestones and space utilization.

Collaborate effectively with peer REWs leaders to ensure a holistic approach to our work.

Work in partnership with our FP&A and Sourcing & Procurement team to ensure a robust and fiscally responsible approach to our work.

Exhibit exceptional negotiation skills and the ability to present complex real estate strategies to C-suite executives.

Bachelor’s degree in Real Estate, Business Administration, Finance, or a related field.

Over 10 years of experience in real estate, with a minimum of 5 years in a leadership role managing global portfolios.

Proven track record in negotiating and managing complex, high-value lease agreements across various international markets.

Comprehensive knowledge of the legal and financial aspects of real estate transactions. • Exceptional leadership and team management abilities.

Strategic thinker with robust analytical and problem-solving skills.

Superior communication and presentation skills, with experience presenting to C-suite executives.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment and adapt quickly to changing business requirements.

Have previous experience in a fast moving tech company.

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

325,000 $325K • Offers Equity USD