OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The HR team supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee experience, business partnership, operations, compensation and benefits, DEI, L&D, and more.
OpenAI seeks to hire our first Global Compensation Manager to lead and evolve our total compensation philosophy, strategy, and execution in partnership with our senior leaders. This role will help OpenAI achieve its mission by creating compensation structures and models that allow us to continue to attract and retain the world’s best talent.
This role will own our compensation practices end-to-end, from philosophy to day-to-day execution. The ideal candidate would have a thorough understanding of global compensation practices, but with the ability to solve compensation problems from first principles and come up with relevant compensation strategies to OpenAI’s unique incentives and goals. The role will require a combination of strong analytical ability and high employee empathy.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
We expect to accept applications through early November, conduct interviews and onboard by early December. The interview process includes analytical or written assessments and various meetings with our team.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.