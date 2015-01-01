About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The HR team supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee experience, business partnership, operations, compensation and benefits, DEI, L&D, and more.

About the Role

OpenAI seeks to hire our first Global Compensation Manager to lead and evolve our total compensation philosophy, strategy, and execution in partnership with our senior leaders. This role will help OpenAI achieve its mission by creating compensation structures and models that allow us to continue to attract and retain the world’s best talent.

This role will own our compensation practices end-to-end, from philosophy to day-to-day execution. The ideal candidate would have a thorough understanding of global compensation practices, but with the ability to solve compensation problems from first principles and come up with relevant compensation strategies to OpenAI’s unique incentives and goals. The role will require a combination of strong analytical ability and high employee empathy.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Develop, implement, and manage end-to-end total compensation strategies that are competitive, equitable, and incentivize employee performance worldwide. This role will own the entire stack from philosophy to execution of compensation initiatives.

Conduct global compensation research, using both standard benchmarking tools and more creative approaches in order to keep us on top of ever-changing market dynamics, ensuring our practices are forward-thinking and aligned with organizational goals.

Administer all components of our compensation program, annual salary, unique equity offerings, and other components of a total compensation program.

Ensure that our total compensation offerings are effectively communicated and understood across the organization and externally to candidates.

Foster a holistic view of employee performance and satisfaction, ensuring a harmonious alignment between compensation, recognition, and employee development initiatives.

Analyze and interpret data on employee performance to inform compensation decisions and strategy.

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local compensation laws and regulations.

Prepare and present analytical reports on compensation matters to senior management and other stakeholders, working closely with HR, Finance, and Legal departments to ensure a collaborative approach to compensation management.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

6+ years of progressive experience in compensation, with at least 2 years in a managerial role within a global organization.

Proven experience in developing and implementing effective compensation strategies in a complex, fast-paced tech environment.

Exceptional analytical, problem-solving, and project management skills.

Strong knowledge of standard competitive market pay practices globally, but with the demonstrated ability (and excitement!) to break from standard practices when novel solutions are warranted.

Comprehensive understanding of startup and enterprise company equity structures.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills with the ability to influence and engage with various stakeholders.

High employee empathy and understanding, with the ability to create incentive systems that truly motivate candidates and employees with a combination of intrinsic and extrinsic factors.

Pragmatic, quick-thinking, and action-oriented with a focus on customer service.

Obsessive attention to detail and commitment to excellence.

About the Interview Process

We expect to accept applications through early November, conduct interviews and onboard by early December. The interview process includes analytical or written assessments and various meetings with our team.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $240,000 — $295,000 USD