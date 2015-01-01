About the Team

About the team The Applied Research team is an innovative and dynamic group, uniquely positioned at the intersection of cutting-edge research and real-world customer applications. Our goal is to better understand the potential and limitations of AI technology today, through working on real world problems. As a member of this team, you’ll not only define the future of AI technology but also actively working to turn these visions into tangible, life-changing solutions.

We are looking to hire exceptional software and research engineers to collaborate with nonprofit and government customers, bringing the power of our AI solutions to the most pressing challenges at global scale. You’ll have the opportunity to work on groundbreaking projects, make a lasting impact, and contribute to a better future for all.

About the Role

We are looking for a self-starter engineer who loves building new products in an iterative and fast-moving environment. In this role, you will be bringing our large language models to millions of users around the world. Our users include everyday enthusiasts as well as professionals for ChatGPT, and everyone from hobbyists to large enterprises for the OpenAI API — you’ll interface directly with users to develop the features they want most! You will also collaborate closely with the research teams that created the core models and work with them on continual improvement. You will be a key part of the effort to push these technologies forward, and onto the next 100x users.

In this role, you will:

Lead technical efforts in the integration of OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI technology into strategic government and non-profit initiatives

Design and develop novel, scaleable solutions for socially beneficial use cases

Contribute towards research efforts that improve model capability

Showcase the potential of our APIs by crafting custom fullstack product demos and prototypes that highlight their capabilities

Collaborate closely with other research teams, Global Affairs, and GTM on cross-functional projects

Act as the technical authority for external technical and non-technical audiences

Build strong relationships with external partners, translating their objectives and requirements into effective solutions

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years of relevant engineering experience at tech and product-driven companies

Demonstrate proficiency with JavaScript, React, and other web technologies

Are proficient with some backend language (we use Python)

Exhibit strong people and presentation skills

Have prior experience ML/AI (preferred but not required)

Thrive in dynamic environments, juggling multiple projects and navigating ambiguity with ease

Possess a track record of rapidly prototyping ideas and bringing them to life

Are driven by the mission of bringing practical AI technologies to a wider audience and socially beneficial use cases

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $245,000 — $310,000 USD