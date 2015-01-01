San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Partnership Research
About the team The Applied Research team is an innovative and dynamic group, uniquely positioned at the intersection of cutting-edge research and real-world customer applications. Our goal is to better understand the potential and limitations of AI technology today, through working on real world problems. As a member of this team, you’ll not only define the future of AI technology but also actively working to turn these visions into tangible, life-changing solutions.
We are looking to hire exceptional software and research engineers to collaborate with nonprofit and government customers, bringing the power of our AI solutions to the most pressing challenges at global scale. You’ll have the opportunity to work on groundbreaking projects, make a lasting impact, and contribute to a better future for all.
We are looking for a self-starter engineer who loves building new products in an iterative and fast-moving environment. In this role, you will be bringing our large language models to millions of users around the world. Our users include everyday enthusiasts as well as professionals for ChatGPT, and everyone from hobbyists to large enterprises for the OpenAI API — you’ll interface directly with users to develop the features they want most! You will also collaborate closely with the research teams that created the core models and work with them on continual improvement. You will be a key part of the effort to push these technologies forward, and onto the next 100x users.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
