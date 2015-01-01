About the Team

Communications Design at OpenAI tells our story—what we’re doing and why it matters—to the world through the openai.com website and everything else visual. Our small but nimble team supports the design and development needs across the entire company, and sits within a larger team of professionals in press relations, public policy, and employee communications.

Communicating the advances and benefits of AGI is one of the most important works at OpenAI, and our goal is to do it beautifully, accessibly, and with transparency and authenticity.

About the Role

As the first Full-Stack Developer on the Communications Design team, you’ll develop new features for and own the maintenance of openai.com, which serves several millions of people each day.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role you will:

Collaborate with front-end developers, designers, and content managers to implement new features and extend functionality for openai.com and adjacent websites

Integrate with and extend existing content management systems to optimize our content publishing workflow

Be opinionated about what technologies we should use

You might thrive in the role if you:

Have familiarity with: Microsoft Azure, Terraform, Kubernetes, Cloudflare, Laravel, PostgreSQL

Are experienced in developing and maintaining high traffic websites to be accessible, performant, and scalable

Have an ability and willingness to learn new languages, technologies, and skills

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders

Care deeply about quality, functionality, and the humans we’re communicating to

Are innately curious

Enjoy (in fact, prefer) working quickly

Sweat the details, down to the last page request

Bonus points if you:

Have familiarity with any of: Nuxt/Vue.js, Tailwind CSS, Shopify, Swift

Have a portfolio of previous web development work

Have a sense of humor (or a tolerance for bad puns)

Are passionate about perfecting your craft, yet find inspiration outside of work

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $255,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy