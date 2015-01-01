About the Team

The Applied team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released ChatGPT; Plugins; DALL·E; and the APIs for GPT-4, GPT-3, embeddings, and fine-tuning. We also operate inference infrastructure at scale. There's a lot more on the immediate horizon.

Our customers build fast-growing businesses around our APIs, which power product features that were never before possible. ChatGPT is a prime example of what is currently possible. We simultaneously ensure that our powerful tools are used responsibly. Safe deployment is more important to us than unfettered growth.

The Data Platform team does not yet exist! Our Applied Infrastructure team currently owns the infrastructure that processes all of the data that flows through the API and ChatGPT. We use this data to power our internal safety systems, and to make strategic business and product decisions.

About the Role

We are looking for an experienced and visionary engineering leader to build a Data Platform team from zero to one. Many of the key components exist within our Applied Infrastructure group; however, we need a leader to own and improve these systems end to end.

In this role, you will:

Manage and hire exceptional infrastructure and data engineers

Set and own the core data platform KPIs and metrics

Ensure our data platform can scale reliably to the next several orders of magnitude

Work closely with key data producers and consumers to build a holistic and effective system

Set and communicate a clear vision for the future of our data platform

Create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have 5+ years in engineering leadership and experience running a data platform team and system at scale

Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams

Can dive into our infrastructure, intuit how it works, and be able to have a strong intuition for suggestions that will lead us to a stronger engineering position.

Experience closing competitive candidates for their team and the ability to craft and convey compelling visions of the future

Very high emotional intelligence and deeply empathetic personality. A strong ability to read between the lines and genuinely connect with a diverse range of fellow colleagues

A voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary

Experience in Machine Learning techniques is a plus, but not required

This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.