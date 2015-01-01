Skip to main content

Engineering Manager — Data Platform

San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI Engineering

Apply now

  • About the Team


    The Applied team safely brings OpenAI's technology to the world. We released ChatGPT; Plugins; DALL·E; and the APIs for GPT-4, GPT-3, embeddings, and fine-tuning. We also operate inference infrastructure at scale. There's a lot more on the immediate horizon.


    Our customers build fast-growing businesses around our APIs, which power product features that were never before possible. ChatGPT is a prime example of what is currently possible. We simultaneously ensure that our powerful tools are used responsibly. Safe deployment is more important to us than unfettered growth.


    The Data Platform team does not yet exist! Our Applied Infrastructure team currently owns the infrastructure that processes all of the data that flows through the API and ChatGPT. We use this data to power our internal safety systems, and to make strategic business and product decisions.


    About the Role


    We are looking for an experienced and visionary engineering leader to build a Data Platform team from zero to one. Many of the key components exist within our Applied Infrastructure group; however, we need a leader to own and improve these systems end to end.


    In this role, you will:


    • Manage and hire exceptional infrastructure and data engineers
    • Set and own the core data platform KPIs and metrics
    • Ensure our data platform can scale reliably to the next several orders of magnitude
    • Work closely with key data producers and consumers to build a holistic and effective system
    • Set and communicate a clear vision for the future of our data platform
    • Create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and the challenging of group think

    You might thrive in this role if you:


    • Have 5+ years in engineering leadership and experience running a data platform team and system at scale
    • Care deeply about diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have a track record of building inclusive teams
    • Can dive into our infrastructure, intuit how it works, and be able to have a strong intuition for suggestions that will lead us to a stronger engineering position.
    • Experience closing competitive candidates for their team and the ability to craft and convey compelling visions of the future
    • Very high emotional intelligence and deeply empathetic personality. A strong ability to read between the lines and genuinely connect with a diverse range of fellow colleagues
    • A voracious and intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills. An equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others
    • Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions. You view changes as an opportunity to add structure and order when necessary
    • Experience in Machine Learning techniques is a plus, but not required

    This role is exclusively based in our San Francisco HQ. We offer relocation assistance to new employees.


About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 
 
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $200,000 – $370,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records. 

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy

Apply now