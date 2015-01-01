About the team:

The DALL-E team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 technology to consumers and businesses. We’re here to create the next generation of user interfaces for generative AI, both for creation and consumption.

About the role:

We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to lead the DALL-E product engineering team. This is a unique team that spans both research and production tech stacks. In this role, you will be bringing our DALL-E 3 and future generative models to millions of users around the world. Our users include everyday enthusiasts, creators and professionals.

In this role, you will:

Manage, build out, and mentor a team of high performing software engineers

Work with research, design and product counterparts to craft both the technical and product vision for new generative model experiences

Collaborate with a cross-functional team of engineers, researchers, product managers, designers, and operations folks to create cutting-edge products

Work with the research team to get relevant feedback and iterate on their latest models

Talk to users to understand their problems and design solutions to address them

Help create a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture that makes all feel welcome while enabling radical candor and fast-paced collaboration

Your background looks something like:

Have 3+ years of experience managing high performing and diverse software engineering teams, and 6+ years of experience working with production software systems

Own problems end-to-end, and are willing to pick up whatever knowledge you're missing to get the job done and push through obstacles

Have the ability to move fast in an environment where things are sometimes loosely defined and may have competing priorities or deadlines

Are willing to delve into the codebase when necessary.

Possess excellent communication, planning, and organizational skills

Have a track record of shipping ML-based products.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Benefits and Perks

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

