San Francisco, California, United States — Applied AI
About the team:
The DALL-E team works across research, engineering, product, and design to bring OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 technology to consumers and businesses. We’re here to create the next generation of user interfaces for generative AI, both for creation and consumption.
About the role:
We are looking for an experienced engineering manager to lead the DALL-E product engineering team. This is a unique team that spans both research and production tech stacks. In this role, you will be bringing our DALL-E 3 and future generative models to millions of users around the world. Our users include everyday enthusiasts, creators and professionals.
In this role, you will:
Your background looks something like:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Benefits and Perks
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
