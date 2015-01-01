About the Team

OpenAI’s People team aims to hire, engage, and retain world-class talent who will ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. Within People, our HR team supports a complex, growing employee group of scientists, engineers, and business professionals. The team contains expertise across employee experience, business partnership, operations, compensation and benefits, DEI, L&D, and more.

About the Role

We are seeking our first Employee Relations Partner to join our dynamic HR team. With a deep understanding of employment law, conflict resolution, and organizational development, the ideal candidate will lead our employee relations function, ensuring a positive and inclusive work environment for all employees.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement employee relations strategies and policies that align with OpenAI's mission and values.

Lead the investigation and resolution of complex employee relations issues, including harassment, discrimination, and misconduct.

Provide expert guidance and support to managers and employees on performance management, conflict resolution, and employment law compliance.

Collaborate with the HR team to develop and implement training programs on employee relations topics, such as diversity and inclusion, respectful workplace practices, and effective communication.

Monitor and analyze employee relations trends and metrics to identify areas for improvement and develop proactive strategies.

Partner with legal counsel to manage employment-related claims and litigation, ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local laws.

Serve as a trusted advisor to senior leadership on employee relations matters, contributing to organizational design and development initiatives.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Academic study in the field of law, human resources, or organizational design

Substantial experience in employee relations or a related HR function, with a track record of leadership.

In-depth knowledge of employment laws and regulations, including EEO, ADA, FMLA, and FLSA.

Proven ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion and professionalism.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to make sound decisions based on data and best practices.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships at all levels of the organization.

Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About the Interview Process

Interviews will occur throughout March, with onboarding in mid to late April. The interview process may include a written assessment and virtual or in-office meetings with our team.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

Salary $295K USD