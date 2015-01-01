San Francisco, California, United States — Global Response & Operations
About the Team
OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We believe that achieving our goal requires effective engagement with public policy stakeholders and the broader community impacted by AI. Accordingly, our Global Affairs team builds authentic, collaborative relationships with public officials and the broader AI policy community to inform and support our shared work in these domains. We ensure that insights from policymakers, practitioners and experts inform our work and - in collaboration with our colleagues and external stakeholders - seek to further regulation, industry standards, and safe and beneficial development of AI tools.
About the Role
This role will work closely with the Global Affairs team and report directly to the Global Elections Lead. We need someone who can support internal coordination of our OpenAI-wide efforts around elections security and integrity, especially in the run-up to 2024 which will be a historically important year for elections across the democratic world. This will require a unique blend of program management, oral and written communication skills, and the ability to collaborate in OpenAI’s highly fluid environment. Technical skills and experience working in product space will be needed to support engineering. They will also be expected to collaborate with other relevant departments within the company as necessary.
As a member of our team, you will:
We're looking for a blend of:
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.
For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.
OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.