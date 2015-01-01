Skip to main content
About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We believe that achieving our goal requires effective engagement with public policy stakeholders and the broader community impacted by AI. Accordingly, our Global Affairs team builds authentic, collaborative relationships with public officials and the broader AI policy community to inform and support our shared work in these domains. We ensure that insights from policymakers, practitioners and experts inform our work and - in collaboration with our colleagues and external stakeholders - seek to further regulation, industry standards, and safe and beneficial development of AI tools.

About the Role

This role will work closely with the Global Affairs team and report directly to the Global Elections Lead. We need someone who can support internal coordination of our OpenAI-wide efforts around elections security and integrity, especially in the run-up to 2024 which will be a historically important year for elections across the democratic world. This will require a unique blend of program management, oral and written communication skills, and the ability to collaborate in OpenAI’s highly fluid environment. Technical skills and experience working in product space will be needed to support engineering. They will also be expected to collaborate with other relevant departments within the company as necessary. 

As a member of our team, you will:

  • Collaborate with both regional and functional teams to identify election-related risks, and design, coordinate, and implement mitigation plans.
  • Exhibit outstanding organizational and written communication skills in managing complex projects.
  • Drive processes across various teams to ensure a unified, efficient response during critical periods.
  • Absorb a significant amount of technical information from a variety of inputs to shape and convey product, policy, and process requirements.
  • Clearly articulate challenges, recommendations, and trade-offs for an executive audience.
  • Work closely with colleagues within the Global Affairs to create long-term strategic roadmaps for global election-related risk mitigation.

We're looking for a blend of:

  • 6+ years proven experience managing multiple complex projects and coordinating cross-functional teams, including technical teams.
  • Demonstrated ability to develop risk mitigation strategies considering dependencies, resource constraints, and potential impacts.
  • Demonstrated ability to clearly communicate challenges, recommendations and trade-offs to executives.
  • Demonstrated ability to work on and understand technically complex projects.
  • Exceptional work ethic with an ability to proactively prioritize and manage workload.
  • Thrive in a fast-paced environment managing complex, dynamic projects with diverse stakeholders.
  • Experience in risk mitigation, with a focus on political or societal issues. 
  • Degree in Public Policy, International Relations, Law, or related fields is a plus.
  • Direct election-related experience is also a plus.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$190,000$280,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

