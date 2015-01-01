About the Team

OpenAI’s mission is to ensure that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We believe that achieving our goal requires effective engagement with public policy stakeholders and the broader community impacted by AI. Accordingly, our Global Affairs team builds authentic, collaborative relationships with public officials and the broader AI policy community to inform and support our shared work in these domains. We ensure that insights from policymakers, practitioners and experts inform our work and - in collaboration with our colleagues and external stakeholders - seek to further regulation, industry standards, and safe and beneficial development of AI tools.

About the Role

This role will work closely with the Global Affairs team and report directly to the Global Elections Lead. We need someone who can support internal coordination of our OpenAI-wide efforts around elections security and integrity, especially in the run-up to 2024 which will be a historically important year for elections across the democratic world. This will require a unique blend of program management, oral and written communication skills, and the ability to collaborate in OpenAI’s highly fluid environment. Technical skills and experience working in product space will be needed to support engineering. They will also be expected to collaborate with other relevant departments within the company as necessary.

As a member of our team, you will:

Collaborate with both regional and functional teams to identify election-related risks, and design, coordinate, and implement mitigation plans.

Exhibit outstanding organizational and written communication skills in managing complex projects.

Drive processes across various teams to ensure a unified, efficient response during critical periods.

Absorb a significant amount of technical information from a variety of inputs to shape and convey product, policy, and process requirements.

Clearly articulate challenges, recommendations, and trade-offs for an executive audience.

Work closely with colleagues within the Global Affairs to create long-term strategic roadmaps for global election-related risk mitigation.





We're looking for a blend of:

6+ years proven experience managing multiple complex projects and coordinating cross-functional teams, including technical teams.

Demonstrated ability to develop risk mitigation strategies considering dependencies, resource constraints, and potential impacts.

Demonstrated ability to clearly communicate challenges, recommendations and trade-offs to executives.

Demonstrated ability to work on and understand technically complex projects.

Exceptional work ethic with an ability to proactively prioritize and manage workload.

Thrive in a fast-paced environment managing complex, dynamic projects with diverse stakeholders.

Experience in risk mitigation, with a focus on political or societal issues.

Degree in Public Policy, International Relations, Law, or related fields is a plus.

Direct election-related experience is also a plus.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $190,000 — $280,000 USD