About the Team

We’re forming a new team to work with our partners on hardware optimization and co-design, and are looking for a founding engineer.

This team will be responsible for working with partners to optimize their hardware for our workloads, identifying promising new deep learning accelerators, and bringing those hardware platforms to production.

While primarily a software team, this team will be multidisciplinary and include experts in hardware design as well as data center facility design.

If you’re excited to work at the intersection of cutting edge deep learning and emerging hardware designs this role is for you!

About the Role

In this role, you will:

Influence the roadmap of hardware partners to optimize them for OpenAI’s workloads.

Evaluate potential partners’ accelerators and platforms.

Build simulations and performance models to progressively improve decision making fidelity.

As the scope of the role and team grows, understand and influence roadmaps for hardware partners for our datacenter networks, racks, and buildings.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have at least 4 years of industry experience, including experience harnessing compute at scale or building semiconductors.

Have a strong bias toward action, and won’t take no for an answer.

Experience with hardware/software co-design

Are familiar with the fundamentals of deep learning computing and chip microarchitecture.

Have a strong intrinsic desire to learn and fill in missing skills; and an equally strong talent for sharing that information clearly and concisely with others.

Are comfortable with ambiguity and rapidly changing conditions.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $300,000 – $370,000 Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy