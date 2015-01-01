About the Team

Communicating the advances and benefits of AGI to the world is one of the most important works at OpenAI. We’ve built a Communications & Public Policy team of seasoned professionals which includes PR/media relations, public policy, employee communications, and other external-facing functions. We support OpenAI's goals by communicating with integrity, authenticity, and transparency.

About the Role

This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, and we offer financial assistance to new employees relocating for this role. We work together in office using a hybrid schedule of 3 days in office.

As a Discord Manager, you will oversee and nurture a thriving community within our Discord server. You will engage with members, foster inclusivity, and ensure server activity aligns with our goals and mission. This can include facilitating discussions, providing support, and organizing events to encourage collaboration. Gathering feedback and working with other teams, you will enhance the community experience and leverage it for user engagement and promoting our mission and products.

In this role, you will:

Drive strategic planning and structure for the OpenAI Discord community.

Collaborate with product teams to utilize the Discord server for gathering valuable feedback and insights on OpenAI products from the community, and work to continually improve user experiences based on this feedback.

Partner with internal teams to identify and engage the most active Discord users, and recruit them to participate in deeper public discussions and events.

Facilitate community-based learning and skill-building among Discord users by creating opportunities for them to discuss their experiences with OpenAI products, connect with peers, and access guidance from OpenAI team members.

Foster a strong relationship with highly engaged Discord users and encourage experimentation with OpenAI products.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Built and maintained healthy digital communities successfully.

Managed projects and teams without direct reporting lines, demonstrating goal setting, incentivization, and recognition of quality work.

Excellent communication skills across various formats (emails, blogs, social media) for building and maintaining community relationships.

Creative and analytical problem-solving skills.

Experience troubleshooting technical issues and resolving customer complaints promptly and effectively.

A passion for AI technology and furthering OpenAI’s mission.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary for this role is $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.