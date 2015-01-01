San Francisco, California, United States — Communications
About the Team
Communicating the advances and benefits of AGI to the world is one of the most important works at OpenAI. We’ve built a Communications & Public Policy team of seasoned professionals which includes PR/media relations, public policy, employee communications, and other external-facing functions. We support OpenAI's goals by communicating with integrity, authenticity, and transparency.
About the Role
This role is based in our San Francisco HQ, and we offer financial assistance to new employees relocating for this role. We work together in office using a hybrid schedule of 3 days in office.
As a Discord Manager, you will oversee and nurture a thriving community within our Discord server. You will engage with members, foster inclusivity, and ensure server activity aligns with our goals and mission. This can include facilitating discussions, providing support, and organizing events to encourage collaboration. Gathering feedback and working with other teams, you will enhance the community experience and leverage it for user engagement and promoting our mission and products.
In this role, you will:
You might thrive in this role if you have:
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary for this role is $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.