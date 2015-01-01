About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

We’re seeking a Copyright Counsel to be an internal expert resource on copyright law for product, litigation, and public policy teams. This role reports to our Chief of IP and Content. This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Be the internal expert resource on copyright law for product, litigation, and public policy teams.

Establish and implement the global strategy on copyright issues with a team, including monitoring, researching, and advising on emerging copyright issues.

Shape public positions and framing messages and materials for advocacy on copyright issues.

Collaborate with in-house litigation team and outside counsel on litigation and monitor copyright developments involving other organizations.

You might thrive in this role if you:

Have demonstrated experience advising clients and/or product teams in connection with cutting-edge technologies, ideally in the AI sector or other emerging tech.

Have deep expertise in copyright law as relates to internet and AI technologies

ability to communicate copyright issues to public policy audiences

Have worked in IP litigation and/or IP transactions

In addition to deep expertise in US copyright law, also have familiarity with copyright law in EU and APAC jurisdictions

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $250,000 — $250,000 USD