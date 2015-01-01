Careers

Copyright Counsel

San Francisco, California, United States — Legal

Apply now

About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

We’re seeking a Copyright Counsel to be an internal expert resource on copyright law for product, litigation, and public policy teams. This role reports to our Chief of IP and Content. This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

  • Be the internal expert resource on copyright law for product, litigation, and public policy teams.
  • Establish and implement the global strategy on copyright issues with a team, including monitoring, researching, and advising on emerging copyright issues.
  • Shape public positions and framing messages and materials for advocacy on copyright issues.
  • Collaborate with in-house litigation team and outside counsel on litigation and monitor copyright developments involving other organizations.

You might thrive in this role if you:

  • Have demonstrated experience advising clients and/or product teams in connection with cutting-edge technologies, ideally in the AI sector or other emerging tech.
  • Have deep expertise in copyright law as relates to internet and AI technologies
  • ability to communicate copyright issues to public policy audiences
  • Have worked in IP litigation and/or IP transactions
  • In addition to deep expertise in US copyright law, also have familiarity with copyright law in EU and APAC jurisdictions

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

  • Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family
  • Mental health and wellness support
  • 401(k) plan with 4% matching
  • Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year
  • Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support
  • Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)
Annual Salary Range
$250,000$250,000 USD

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. 

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. 

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Apply now