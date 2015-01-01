About the Team

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) is at the foundation of OpenAI’s mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity. The GRC team provides security assurances and builds compliance for OpenAI’s technology, people, and products. We are technical in what we build but are operational in how we do our work, and are committed to supporting all products and research at OpenAI. Our team tenets include: prioritizing for impact; enabling sales, product, and research; preparing for future transformative technologies; and engaging a robust security and compliance culture.

About the Role

As a Compliance Operations Analyst, you will be responsible for driving compliance operations optimizations forward and owning their outcomes. This will include building process implementations, creating documentation, and direct ownership of security assurance for clients. You will need to be an enthusiastic self-starter, diplomatic, reliable, optimization oriented, and capable of managing interpersonal dynamics well in high-pressure situations. You will be a part of a team of talented individuals who are just as passionate about supporting one another as they are about OpenAI’s mission. In this role you will do more than just respond to compliance support requests; you will help support and drive the business through accurate representations of our Security & Compliance posture and anticipating the needs of our customers.

We are looking for people who enjoy operating in a high accountability, high expectation environment where the goal is always to produce the best solution. Honesty, openness to new ideas, and willingness to accept and respond to feedback are critical. This position requires a combination of operations, project management, process optimization, and customer service skills with a focus on execution.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Determine and develop processes to prioritize compliance support requests for yourself and future team members.

Craft and implement processes to reduce friction and enable the teams and/or projects you support to use their resources most effectively.

Partner with internal teams to scope projects and initiatives that move our key objectives forward.

Automate away administrative burdens so you and the team can focus on the next most pressing / challenging operational priorities.

Leverage the collective knowledge of the team: learn and develop expertise to cover gaps, bolster important efforts and projects, internalize feedback, and take charge of your personal growth.

Own the operational workflows for Compliance & Security, with a focus in Customer Experience and supporting our Business teams by helping to facilitate compliance, security, and contract reviews with existing and potential customers.

You might thrive in this role if you have:

Excellent project management skills, with a track record of having delivered on complex initiatives in a fast-moving environment.

Experience operationalizing workflows to increase responsiveness with an eye toward continuous process improvement.

Experience in GRC, security, or security-adjacent fields.

Experience developing and navigating technical and compliance documentation and contract language.

Strong written communication and customer service skills with an ability to engage across all levels of internal and external leadership.

Strong attention to detail, including maintaining accurate records and diligently following through on open tickets.

Ability to empathize and collaborate with colleagues, independently manage and run projects, and prioritize efforts for risk reduction.

Ability to learn new skills and technologies to deliver the most effective solutions, and break down technical work into pieces that you both understand and can re-articulate to others.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.



At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks

The annual salary range for this role is $135,000 – $180,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year)

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI US Applicant Privacy Policy