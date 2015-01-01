About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

We’re hiring an Associate General Counsel to focus on regulatory and legal challenges related to AI research and product development. In this role, you’ll provide overall strategy, coordination, and execution over ongoing and future regulatory and related legal matters. We need someone who has represented a breadth of cases and has experience managing high-stakes regulatory investigations, lawsuits, and other regulatory proceedings. This role reports to our Deputy General Counsel.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Lead global regulatory and related legal challenges across OpenAI

Manage and support litigation, investigations, and cross-functional initiatives

Represent OpenAI externally

Direct and partner with external counsel

You might thrive in this role if you:

15+ years as a practicing regulatory lawyer/litigator.

Have experience in developing and managing defensive, proactive, and affirmative legal strategies in litigation and investigations.

Develop negotiation strategies that allow for positive and mutually valuable conclusions.

Have expertise in handling legal matters involving regulatory entities in both the US and internationally.

Enjoy partnering with legal and business stakeholders across various levels and can effectively communicate legal concepts into actionable steps.

About the Interview Process

We will accept applications and conduct interviews through early December, targeting onboarding by early January. The interview process may include a written assessment and several values, skills, and behavioral interviews with our team, virtually or in person.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $365,000 — $365,000 USD