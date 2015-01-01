San Francisco, California, United States — Legal
About the team
OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.
About the role
As a member of our Product Counsel team, you will assist with legal initiatives related to our advanced AI products, models, and technologies. You’ll be responsible for working closely with our research, engineering, and product teams in the development and release of cutting-edge products and services. This is a unique opportunity to engage directly with the forefront of the legal and AI fields.
This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.
In this role, you will:
You’ll enjoy this role if you:
About the interview process
We expect to accept applications through July, with interviews and onboarding occurring in August. The interview process for this role will primarily take place virtually and include a written assessment.
About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.
At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.
Compensation, Benefits and Perks
The annual salary for this role based in San Francisco is $230,000 - $285,000. Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.
We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via accommodation@openai.com.