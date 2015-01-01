About the Team

OpenAI's Legal team plays a crucial role in furthering OpenAI's mission by tackling innovative, fundamental legal issues in AI. If you're passionate about doing significant and unique work as a technology lawyer, this team is for you. The team comprises professionals from diverse fields, including technology, AI, privacy, IP, corporate, employment, tax law, regulatory, and litigation.

About the Role

OpenAI's Commercial and Go To Market initiatives have experienced significant growth, and we are now looking to expand our team with a seasoned legal leader. With expertise in large-scale B2B operations, the individual in this high-impact role will lead our commercial legal function, fostering excellence within OpenAI and the broader AI industry. You will manage our growing commercial legal team and report to our Global Head of Product, Privacy and Commercial Counsel.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Lead & Scale : Build, manage, and motivate our commercial legal team to meet GTM growth, vendor, and procurement goals.

: Build, manage, and motivate our commercial legal team to meet GTM growth, vendor, and procurement goals. Identify Strategic Partnerships : Enhance our ability to negotiate and form pivotal strategic partnerships.

: Enhance our ability to negotiate and form pivotal strategic partnerships. Be Hands-on : Engage personally in intricate deals, working collaboratively with various company functions.

: Engage personally in intricate deals, working collaboratively with various company functions. Define Success Metrics: Craft and fine-tune metrics to gauge team success, reporting, and adapting to shifts in the commercial landscape.

We expect candidates to bring a blend of experience:

15+ years of legal experience in in-house and law firm roles

A reputation for being a motivational and supportive leader of high-impact teams

Successfully scaling tech enterprise/B2B focused Legal teams

History of growing and leading teams managing strategic partnership/licensing negotiations

Partnered closely with cross-functional teams, including Go To Market, Finance, Product, Security and more.

JD degree from an accredited law school and membership in at least one state bar.

Compensation, Benefits and Perks Total compensation also includes generous equity and benefits. Medical, dental, and vision insurance for you and your family

Mental health and wellness support

401(k) plan with 4% matching

Unlimited time off and 18+ company holidays per year

Paid parental leave (20 weeks) and family-planning support

Annual learning & development stipend ($1,500 per year) Annual Salary Range $365,000 — $365,000 USD