About the Team

Our Executive Operations team includes Executive Business Partners and Administrative Business Partners, who serve as trusted advisors and collaborators to OpenAI's executives and leaders, focused on strong communication and operational excellence across teams. With a focus on elevating the impact and efficiency of leadership, we anticipate needs, streamline processes, and provide comprehensive support to ensure our executives can focus on high-impact initiatives. We are pivotal in driving success and achieving key milestones by cultivating strong relationships and leveraging our deep understanding of business objectives. With a commitment to excellence and a proactive approach, we are dedicated to empowering our executives and contributing to the overall growth and success of the company.

About the Role:

We seek a proactive, friendly, and meticulous Administrative Business Partner to join our Executive Operations team. You will support complex calendar/schedule management for leaders and key team members across departments, handle expenses, organize team offsites or meetings, and manage travel arrangements. This role demands a high level of coordination for both internal and external meetings, working closely under the guidance of our Executive Business Partners.

This role is based in San Francisco, CA. We use a hybrid work model of 3 days in the office per week and offer relocation assistance to new employees.

In this role, you will:

Efficiently manage and organize calendars for multiple leaders, ensuring an optimal schedule that accommodates internal and external commitments.

Take charge of coordinating internal meetings, including scheduling, forecasting, and resolving scheduling conflicts.

Plan and organize comprehensive travel itineraries, ensuring smooth and efficient travel experiences for leaders.

Process and manage expense reports, ensuring timely submission and adherence to company policies.

Assist in the planning and executing team offsites and other events, contributing to team building and strategic planning initiatives.

Work closely with the broader executive operations team, facilitating effective communication and collaboration within the team and with external partners.

You might thrive in this role if you:

2+ years of administrative experience in a fast-paced environment.

Proven track record of managing internal meetings, scheduling, and conflict resolution.

Experience in managing travel arrangements, including flight/transportation and lodging.

Proficient in Google Suite for calendaring and communication.

Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

About the Interview Process

We expect to conduct interviews and onboard in late April. The interview process may include in-office or virtual interviews with our team and a writing assignment.

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. We push the boundaries of the capabilities of AI systems and seek to safely deploy them to the world through our products. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core, and to achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity.

We are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status.

For US Based Candidates: Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance, we will consider qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.

We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities, and requests can be made via this link.

OpenAI Global Applicant Privacy Policy

At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared. Join us in shaping the future of technology.

Annual Salary

$120K USD